SPHL Announces Suspension
February 28, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced the following suspension:
Macon's Yaroslav Yevdokimov
Macon's Yaroslav Yevdokimov has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 140, Macon at Huntsville, played on Thursday, February 27.
Yevdokimov was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind at 13:00 of the third period.
Yevdokimov will miss Macon's game tonight against Fayetteville.
