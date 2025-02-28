SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced the following suspension:

Macon's Yaroslav Yevdokimov

Macon's Yaroslav Yevdokimov has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 140, Macon at Huntsville, played on Thursday, February 27.

Yevdokimov was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind at 13:00 of the third period.

Yevdokimov will miss Macon's game tonight against Fayetteville.

