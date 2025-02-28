Mayhem Explode For 5-3 Win Over Fayetteville

February 28, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem went back in time on 80's Night with a gnarly 5-3 win against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

An eventful first period saw the Mayhem holding a two-goal lead going into the first intermission. Shortly past the halfway mark of the first frame, Matteo Ybarra received a one-timer pass from Zack Nazzarett to put Macon on the board. Just 17 seconds later, Alexei Monakhov joined in on the action scoring unassisted to make it 2-0 at 12:12. However, tempers were hot as two and a half minutes later, Macon's Jarret Kup and Parker Allison went pound-for-pound against Fayetteville's Austen Long and Mason Emoff. Allison and Emoff were both sent off the ice with game misconducts.

The Mayhem kept the 80's Night Party going as two minutes into the second period, Jake Raleigh backhanded the puck into the net to increase the lead to 3-0. Over a minute later, Dan Winslow and Austen Long started scrapping with one another, sending them to the penalty box for five minutes. At 4:44, Nicholas Aromatario was sent to the box for interference. However, on the next faceoff, a Mayhem own-goal shot by Kup put the Marksmen on the board. Credit for the goal was given to Sam Anzai which was unassisted. As there was less than a minute in the period, Hayden Ford scored off of a rebound of his own shot, ending the second period 4-1 in favor of the Mayhem.

Things were beginning to look scary for the Mayhem as nearly three minutes into the third period, John Aonso brought the Marksmen within two. Six minutes after that, Long backed that up with a goal of his own to make it a 4-3 game. Three minutes later, Alex Ambrosio was assessed a boarding penalty and was sent off the ice for five minutes. The Mayhem took advantage with a Justin Kelley power play goal to bring the Mayhem's lead to two once again. Dustin Perillat was given a cross-checking penalty and the Marksmen pulled Mason Beaupit as time was winding down, but couldn't cut into the lead for a major Macon Mayhem victory with a final score of 5-3.

The Mayhem return to the ice tomorrow night for a rematch with the Fayetteville Marksmen, Saturday, March 1st at 6:00pm for Superhero Night. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

