Thunderbolts Push Point Streak to Six Games Despite Shootout Loss to Storm

February 28, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: Although the Thunderbolts' winning streak hit the end of its' run at an impressive five games, the Thunderbolts did manage to gain a point to keep that streak rolling following a 2-1 shootout defeat to Quad City at Ford Center on Friday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, March 1st against the Quad City Storm at 7:05pm CT.

Both goals of regulation time came very quickly, as Brandon Stojcevski scored for Quad City only 31 seconds into the game, answered by Jordan Simoneau scoring off a net-front pass from Cameron MacPhee at 2:00 to tie the game at 1-1. The game got more progressively defensive from there, and no further goals were scored in regulation, or in the five-minute overtime period. In the shootout, Tyson Gilmour opened the scoring in the fourth round before Artyom Zhuk tied the shootout in round five. Leif Mattson scored in round seven and the Thunderbolts were unable to extend the shootout from there, with the Storm winning the shootout and game 2-1. Despite the loss, Evansville still finished the month of February with an impressive 6-2-1 record.

Simoneau scored Evansville's lone regulation goal, while Cole Ceci finished with 30 saves on 31 shots on goal in regulation and overtime, along with five saves on seven shootout attempts. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Saturday, March 1st at Ford Center.

