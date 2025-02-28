Dawgs Outlast Pensacola 3-2 in Shootout for Ninth Consecutive Win in Front of Sellout Crowd

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (27-11-4) came up in the clutch moments over the Pensacola Ice Flyers (14-23-9) in front of the first-ever sellout crowd in franchise history on Friday night, recording a 3-2 shootout win at Berglund Center for the team's ninth consecutive victory. Daniel Chladek scored twice in regulation in his pro debut for the Dawgs, Austyn Roudebush stopped 27-of-29 shots faced in the net, and Tommy Munichiello, Nick Ford, and Brendan Pepe all potted their shootout attempts for Roanoke. The Dawgs have now tied the franchise's longest-ever winning streak at nine games, which was previously set from November 25-December 23, 2023. The 8,035 fans in attendance also set a new team record.

Both teams generated good scoring chances in the first period, forcing some nervy moments for both goaltenders at either end. After Roanoke had been denied on some of its best early chances, it was Chladek who would open the scoring in his very first pro game. Mac Jansen found Johnny Macdonald at the right-wing goal line, Macdonald and Brenden Stanko both had close-range efforts saved, and Chladek finally lifted the puck to the roof of the net at 13:23 to put the Dawgs in front. Roanoke outshot Pensacola 11-10 in the opening 20 minutes, and took the one-goal advantage into the intermission.

The second period saw a quick start by the Dawgs, with five shots on goal in the first minute of the frame. Roanoke outshot Pensacola 17-9 in the period, and Roanoke's Brendan Pepe would handle business in a fight against Pensacola's Lukas Jirousek, but the Ice Flyers would tie the score on their first power play of the game. Doug Elgstam found Blake Tosto wide-open at the bottom of the right-wing circle at 10:01, and Tosto's one-timer tied the score. The Dawgs would answer late in the period, as a pinpoint pass by Nick Ford was received cleanly by Chladek before the rookie lifted a backhanded shot into the net for his second tally of the game at 16:45. Roanoke took that 2-1 advantage into the locker room after 40 minutes.

An early goal in the final period of regulation by former Dawg Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira tied the game at 2-all, as his wrist shot from the left-wing circle found the net at 3:29. The game would eventually progress to overtime, where both squads had open breakaway chances that were shut down by each of the goaltenders in net. In the shootout, Roudebush stopped all three of Pensacola's attempts, while Munichiello, Nick Ford, and Pepe would all score as the Dawgs took home the victory to push their league-best home record to 18-2-3.

AJ Ruskowski stopped 36-of-38 shots faced in net for the Ice Flyers. Roanoke went 0-for-1 on the power play, and Pensacola went 1-for-1 on its chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs stay home on Saturday, March 1 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST in the Star City. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

