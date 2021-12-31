Mayhem Come up Short in Final Game of 2021

December 31, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Mayhem traveled to North Carolina for their final matchup of 2022 as they prepared to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen. In front of a crowd of over 4,200 fans, the Macon squad were in for a tall task in front of hostile crowd and against a team they've yet to beat this season.

Macon would get an early opportunity on the power play after a bench minor saw the Marksmen have to send a man to the box. The Mayhem would be unable to capitalize though. Fayetteville's Taylor Best would be his best in the first frame as he would pot two for the home team. Macon would trail 2-0 after one.

About six minutes and thirty seconds into the second, Shane Bednard would slot the puck past Mayhem net minder Michael Stiliadis to bring Fayetteville's advantage to three. After that, the game would start to get chippy as both squads grew more and more disgruntled with one another. Some extracurriculars between Macon's Nigel Slade and Fayetteville's Shane Bednard would land both in the penalty boxes for roughing. Things would only escalate from there. About two minutes later, another ruckus would erupt. After all was done and dusted, Fayetteville's Kirkby would land in the box for roughing. Macon's Cutting and Becker would both collect roughing minors as well. On top of that, Becker would be booked for a ten-minute major for throwing equipment. Fayetteville's McCloy would seize another for the Marksmen on the power play. Both squads would head to the locker room for a chance to compose themselves before the third.

Early in the third frame, Macon's power play unit would get another shot after a tripping call. This time the boys would deliver. After a beneficial deflection, Caleb Cameron would score his first goal on the season. The Mayhem power play unit would have a few more opportunities that would be to no avail. Fayetteville's Bryan Moore would put the final dagger in the Mayhem's 2021 calendar year. The game may have been decided, but there was still some other scores to be settled as Tyler Becker and Bryce Ferrell would drop the gloves as they waited for the New Year's Ball to drop.

At the end of the fray, Macon would still fall by a score of 5-1. The scoresheet would be dominated by Fayetteville's top line of Best, Bednard, and Moore as they tallied three, four, and three points respectively.

The game would leave the Mayhem searching for some answers after a rough start to the year especially against the Marksmen, a team they'll face eight more times this season. Finding success against them will be vital if the Mayhem hope to climb back into the playoff chase. Macon will get an instant opportunity to rectify those woes as they'll travel back to the Crown Coliseum to take on the Marksmen twice to start 2022.

