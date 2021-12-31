Havoc Fall Short on New Years Eve

ROANOKE, VA - After a hard fought loss against the Knoxville Ice Bears the night before, the Havoc would head to Roanoke to take on the Rail Yard Dawgs.

The Havoc would start early with Jacob Barber opening the scoring. The Rail Yard Dawgs would squeak one by Hunter Vorva to end the first period tied.

The Dawgs would score in the second and would keep that lead heading into the third period. Early into the third period, the Dawgs would add a powerplay goal to make it 3-1 with just over 15 minutes left in the third. An empty netter would seal the Havoc's fate and they would drop their fourth game this season.

The Havoc will be back Tuesday, January 11th for First Responders Night.

