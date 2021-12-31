Havoc Drop First Home Game in Regulation

HUNTSVILLE, AL - In front of the biggest crowd of the year, 5,257 fans, the Havoc would take on Knoxville.

The Havoc would start the scoring with a beautiful goal from Christian Faggas, ending the first period 1-0.

Throughout the second period the Ice Bears would get two past goalie Hunter Vorva to end the second.

In a feisty third period, Robbie Fisher would tie the game at two but Knoxville would claw their way back and end up beating the Havoc 4-2.

The Havoc will be back Tuesday, January 11th for First Responders Night.

