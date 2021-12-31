Havoc Drop First Home Game in Regulation
December 31, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - In front of the biggest crowd of the year, 5,257 fans, the Havoc would take on Knoxville.
The Havoc would start the scoring with a beautiful goal from Christian Faggas, ending the first period 1-0.
Throughout the second period the Ice Bears would get two past goalie Hunter Vorva to end the second.
In a feisty third period, Robbie Fisher would tie the game at two but Knoxville would claw their way back and end up beating the Havoc 4-2.
The Havoc will be back Tuesday, January 11th for First Responders Night.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2021
- Dawgs Smash Havoc in 4-1 New Year's Eve Win - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Ice Bears Outlast Flyers in Shootout - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Top Line Scoring Bests Mayhem - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Havoc Fall Short on New Years Eve - Huntsville Havoc
- Havoc Drop First Home Game in Regulation - Huntsville Havoc
- Quad City Storm Game Rescheduled - Quad City Storm
- Ice Flyers Get Blend of New and Old to Get Home Win Before New Year's - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Havoc Fall Short on New Years Eve
- Havoc Drop First Home Game in Regulation
- Zane Steeves Signs with Havoc
- Neudecker Heads South for Call-Up
- Milosek Earns Call Up