Thunderbolts Fall to Rivermen, 4-1

Evansville, In.: Despite a strong start and an early 1-0 lead, the Rivermen would come back to defeat the Thunderbolts 4-1 in the first of three games in three nights between the Thunderbolts and Peoria. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Thursday, January 6th at 7:00pm CT as they host the Huntsville Havoc. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Cameron Cook opened the scoring for Evansville at 5:07 of the first period, assisted by Austin Plevy and new Thunderbolt Connor Chatham. Peoria responded shortly afterward as Paul-Antoine Deslaurier scored at 9:26 to tie the game. The Rivermen scored two goals in quick succession in the second period, first at 11:09 by Alec Hagaman, followed at 12:19 by Deslauriers, to give the Rivermen a 3-1 lead. In the third period, the lone goal to make it 4-1 would come from Deslaurier, rounding out his hat trick at 2:17. In his professional debut in goal, Ryan Edquist made 25 saves to keep the Thunderbolts in the game throughout the contest. These two teams meet again on Saturday night at Peoria Civic Center, face-off at 7:15pm CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

