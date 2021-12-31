Quad City Storm Game Rescheduled
December 31, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
MOLINE, IL - The game between the Quad City Storm and Evansville Thunderbolts that was scheduled to be played December 26th has been rescheduled to Sunday March 6th. The game will be played at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
Check out the Quad City Storm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2021
- Quad City Storm Game Rescheduled - Quad City Storm
- Ice Flyers Get Blend of New and Old to Get Home Win Before New Year's - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.