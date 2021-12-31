Quad City Storm Game Rescheduled

December 31, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The game between the Quad City Storm and Evansville Thunderbolts that was scheduled to be played December 26th has been rescheduled to Sunday March 6th. The game will be played at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

