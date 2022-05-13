Mayhem Announce 2022-23 Protected List

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem have announced their protected list for the upcoming 2022-2023 Southern Professional Hockey League season.

Under SPHL rules, teams are allowed to protect a maximum of 13 players who finished the prior season on their roster or whose SPHL rights belong to the organization. Players who have been protected are only permitted to sign training camp agreements with the team that protected them.

The Mayhem's group of protected players includes seven forwards, five defensemen, and one goaltender.

Devin Brink, Joseph Drapluk, Curtis Hansen, Mikkel Joehnk, Zak Lambrecht, Nigel Slade, and Michael Snow make up the group of forwards protected by the Mayhem. Devin Brink was third in the team in scoring. Joseph Drapluk captained the Mayhem last year and is expected to do so again in the 2022-2023 season. Curtis Hansen led the team in assists. Zak Lambrecht led the team in points and goals. Michael Snow and Mikkel Joehnk were late season additions to the Mayhem squad but quickly found their strides in the organization. Nigel Slade was fifth in scoring and served as an alternate captain last season.

Taylor Cutting, Jamie Dorsey, Bryan Etter, Brian Kerrigan, and Kyle Soper were the five defensemen protected by the Mayhem. Taylor Cutting is a big-bodied defensemen who anchored the blue line for much of the season. Jamie Dorsey signed a professional tryout agreement late in the year with the Mayhem yet quickly played himself into a full time roster spot. Etter split time between the Mayhem and multiple teams in the ECHL last season. Brian Kerrigan was the youngest member of the team last year and showed steady improvement throughout the season. Kyle Soper lead the team's defensemen in scoring and helped quarterback the Mayhem powerplay unit for most of the season.

The lone goaltender protected by the Mayhem was Hank Johnson. Hank Johnson was another late addition to last year's team. In his three games played with the Mayhem, he led the team with a goals against average of 3.03 and was tied for the lead in save percentage at 91%. He earned his first professional win in the last game of the Mayhem's season against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

"We're very hopeful about the group of guys we have coming back," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Zac Desjardins. "Last year did not go exactly as we'd hoped obviously, but we definitely feel that there is talent on this roster. Now it's time to unlock this group's potential. Getting some time off to recharge this summer and reattack will do wonders for this core."

The thirteen players on the protected list will all receive invites to the Mayhem's training camp before the season begins this fall, but that does not mean they are assured a roster spot on opening night. "The protected list is an opportunity not a guarantee," said Zac Desjardins. "Our guys are going to have to prove themselves in training camp. We're constantly evaluating and recruiting new talent, and we plan on breaking camp with the players who give us the best chance to win. Our goal is to be competitive night in and night out for our fans, and we are working hard to make that goal a reality. Plain and simple, we want to win."

Although a player might not be protected, that does not mean they will not be back with the Mayhem next season. Players who were not protected are free agents and may sign a training camp agreement with any organization of their choosing including the Macon Mayhem.

When asked about how he feels about where the team is headed for the 2022-2023 season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Zac Desjardins had one thing to say, "We'll be ready."

