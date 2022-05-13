Fayetteville Marksmen Release 2022-23 Protected List

May 13, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced their 13-player protected list on Friday afternoon.

The Marksmen have protected nine forwards, three defenseman, and one goalie.

"Some of the veteran players we know will be returning and won't play for anyone else," said head coach Cory Melkert, "those players we didn't need to protect because there is no threat of league expansion."

Among those protected are goaltender Brent Moran who was second in the league in save percentage last season and fifth in goals against average; Taylor Best, the team's leading scorer; and captain Taylor McCloy.

The Marksmen also protected Nick Mangone who was picked up on the last day of the regular season before the playoffs.

The full protected list is as follows:

G Brent Moran

F Taylor McCloy

F Tommy Besinger

D Jarret Kup

D Andrew Lane

F Peyton Frantti

D Zack Hoffman

F F.X. Girard

F Nick Mangone

F Taylor Best

F Drake Glover

F Matt McNair

F Tyler Barrow

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.