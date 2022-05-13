Rivermen Announce 2022 Protected List

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen today announced their 13-man protected list for the upcoming 2022-23 SPHL Season. The defending President's Cup champions have elected to protect seven forwards, five defensemen, and one goaltender. This does not guarantee that they will suit up for the Rivermen next season but ensures that their SPHL rights are held by Peoria.

Peoria's protected list includes:

Forwards: Alec Baer, JM Piotrowski, Marcel Godbout, Jordan Ernst, Robbie Holyoke, Mike Laidley, and Cayden Cahill.

Defensemen: Chris Allemon, Nick Neville, LA Grissom, Zach Wilkie, and Jake Hamilton.

Goaltenders: Jack Berry.

Though this list does not include players like Alec Hagaman, Eric Levine, Mitch McPherson, Brandon Rumble, and Austin Wisely they have assured Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel that they will likely return to the Rivermen if roster space allows.

