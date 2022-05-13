SPHL Announces 2022-2023 Protected Lists
May 13, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the players whose rights were protected for the 2022-2023 season:
Birmingham - Carson Rose, Jake Pappalardo, Coltyn Bates, Jordan Martin, Troy MacTavish, Colton Fletcher, CJ Hayes, Artur Terchiyev, Mike Gurska, Jake Cass, Sam Stormoen, Troy Button, Hayden Stewart
Evansville - Scott Kirton, Derek Osik, Connor Chatham, Cameron Cook, Mike Ferraro, Austin Plevy, Coy Prevost, Hay- den Hulton, Josh Adkins, Tanner Butler, Matthew Hobbs, Timothy Faulkner, Matt Williams
Fayetteville - Brent Moran, Taylor McCloy, Tommy Besinger, Jarret Kup, Andrew Lane, Peyton Frantti, Taylor Best, Zach Hoffman, Francois-Xavier Girard, Nick Mangone, Drake Glover, Matt McNair, Tyler Barrow
Huntsville - Hunter Vorva, Dominic Procopio, Rob Darrar, Bauer Neudecker, Tyler Piacentini, Jacob Barber, Nate Pionk, Carson Vance, Cole Reginato, Derek Perl, Bair Gendunov, Sy Nutkevitch, Kyle Clarke
Knoxville - Kristian Stead, Chris Jones, Kyler Matthews, Charlie Granath, Tanner Salsberry, Alex Pommerville, Razmuz Waxin-Engback, Dean Balsamo, Brady Fleurent, Andrew Bellant, Jared Nash, Steven Leonard, Carter Cowlthorp
Macon - Zak Lambrecht, Devin Brink, Curtis Hansen, Joseph Drapluk, Michael Snow, Mikkel Joehnk, Nigel Slade, Kyle Soper, Jamie Dorsey, Bryan Etter, Brian Kerrigan, Henry Johnson, Taylor Cutting
Pensacola - Brennan Blaszczak, Weiland Parrish, Frederic Letourneau, Malik Johnson, Ivan Bondarenko, Jan Salak, Douglas Elgstam, Marcus Russell, Rex Moe, Dylan Carabia, Cory Dennis, Seth Ensor, Tavis Roch
Peoria - Alec Baer, Jack Berry, Chris Allemon, Nick Neville, Marcel Godbout, Jordan Ernst, Lordanthony Grissom, JM Pi- otrowski, Zach Wilkie, Robert Holyoke, Jake Hamilton, Mike Laidley, Cayden Cahill
Quad City - Bailey Brkin, Kevin Resop, Darick Louis-Jean, Carter Shinkaruk, Tommy Stang, Filip Virgili, Triston Theriot, Ben Duperreault, Matt Stoia, Michael Moran, Connor Fries, Cole Golka, Logan Nelson
Roanoke - Nick Ford, Mac Jansen, Nick DeVito, CJ Stubbs, Brady Heppner, Travis Broughman, Matt O'Dea, Bryce Mar- tin, Sean Leonard, CJ Valerian, Jarrad Vroman, Casey Wynn, Sammy Bernard
Vermillion County - Corbin Kaczperski, Chase Perry, Dylan Rauh, Adam Eby, Alex Borowiec, Aaron Ryback, David Kirk- endall, Levi Cudmore, Josh Koepplinger, Zach White, Brent Jones, Egor Borshchev, Justin Portillo
