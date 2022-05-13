SPHL Announces 2022-2023 Protected Lists

May 13, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the players whose rights were protected for the 2022-2023 season:

Birmingham - Carson Rose, Jake Pappalardo, Coltyn Bates, Jordan Martin, Troy MacTavish, Colton Fletcher, CJ Hayes, Artur Terchiyev, Mike Gurska, Jake Cass, Sam Stormoen, Troy Button, Hayden Stewart

Evansville - Scott Kirton, Derek Osik, Connor Chatham, Cameron Cook, Mike Ferraro, Austin Plevy, Coy Prevost, Hay- den Hulton, Josh Adkins, Tanner Butler, Matthew Hobbs, Timothy Faulkner, Matt Williams

Fayetteville - Brent Moran, Taylor McCloy, Tommy Besinger, Jarret Kup, Andrew Lane, Peyton Frantti, Taylor Best, Zach Hoffman, Francois-Xavier Girard, Nick Mangone, Drake Glover, Matt McNair, Tyler Barrow

Huntsville - Hunter Vorva, Dominic Procopio, Rob Darrar, Bauer Neudecker, Tyler Piacentini, Jacob Barber, Nate Pionk, Carson Vance, Cole Reginato, Derek Perl, Bair Gendunov, Sy Nutkevitch, Kyle Clarke

Knoxville - Kristian Stead, Chris Jones, Kyler Matthews, Charlie Granath, Tanner Salsberry, Alex Pommerville, Razmuz Waxin-Engback, Dean Balsamo, Brady Fleurent, Andrew Bellant, Jared Nash, Steven Leonard, Carter Cowlthorp

Macon - Zak Lambrecht, Devin Brink, Curtis Hansen, Joseph Drapluk, Michael Snow, Mikkel Joehnk, Nigel Slade, Kyle Soper, Jamie Dorsey, Bryan Etter, Brian Kerrigan, Henry Johnson, Taylor Cutting

Pensacola - Brennan Blaszczak, Weiland Parrish, Frederic Letourneau, Malik Johnson, Ivan Bondarenko, Jan Salak, Douglas Elgstam, Marcus Russell, Rex Moe, Dylan Carabia, Cory Dennis, Seth Ensor, Tavis Roch

Peoria - Alec Baer, Jack Berry, Chris Allemon, Nick Neville, Marcel Godbout, Jordan Ernst, Lordanthony Grissom, JM Pi- otrowski, Zach Wilkie, Robert Holyoke, Jake Hamilton, Mike Laidley, Cayden Cahill

Quad City - Bailey Brkin, Kevin Resop, Darick Louis-Jean, Carter Shinkaruk, Tommy Stang, Filip Virgili, Triston Theriot, Ben Duperreault, Matt Stoia, Michael Moran, Connor Fries, Cole Golka, Logan Nelson

Roanoke - Nick Ford, Mac Jansen, Nick DeVito, CJ Stubbs, Brady Heppner, Travis Broughman, Matt O'Dea, Bryce Mar- tin, Sean Leonard, CJ Valerian, Jarrad Vroman, Casey Wynn, Sammy Bernard

Vermillion County - Corbin Kaczperski, Chase Perry, Dylan Rauh, Adam Eby, Alex Borowiec, Aaron Ryback, David Kirk- endall, Levi Cudmore, Josh Koepplinger, Zach White, Brent Jones, Egor Borshchev, Justin Portillo

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.