Havoc Announce 2022-23 Protected List

May 13, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today the Havoc's protected players for the 2022-23 SPHL season.

The Southern Professional Hockey League allows each team to protect 13 players from the final roster, giving them exclusive rights to these players for the following year. These players cannot sign as free agents with other SPHL teams; however, they are still free to sign contracts with teams in other professional leagues.

Players that are not protected cannot be signed to their previous team until August 1.

This year's protected list is highlighted by SPHL Goalie of the Year Hunter Vorva and SPHL First Team members Sy Nutkevitch and Jacob Barber. Vorva led the league in save percentage and goals-against average and had three shutouts throughout the year. Jacob Barber made his first year in Huntsville count with 29 goals and 34 assists while teammate Sy Nutkevitch continued his historic Havoc career becoming the All-Time leading scorer for the Huntsville Havoc.

Here is the complete list of protected Havoc players:

Forwards:

#8 Bauer Neudecker

#9 Bair Gendunov

#11 Jacob Barber

#14 Tyler Piacentini

#19 Sy Nutkevitch

#27 Kyle Clarke

#63 Nate Pionk

#77 Rob Darrar

#78 Cole Reginato

Defensemen:

#2 Dom Procopio

#25 Carson Vance

#28 Derek Perl

Goalie:

#31 Hunter Vorva

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.