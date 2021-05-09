May 9, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 9, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







NO FREE PASSES - The Sea Dogs pitching staff of Kutter Crawford, Denyi Reyes and Tyler Olson did not issue a walk in yesterday's afternoon game. It is the first time this season that an opponent has not drawn a walk against the Sea Dogs

FOUR IN A ROW - Make it four wins in a row for the Sea Dogs. After falling on Opening Night to the Fisher Cats11-2, the Sea Dogs have plated 27 runs in four games with three home runs. The Sea Dogs pitchers have only allowed 14 runs in that time.

HOT START - The four wins in a row is the best start for the Sea Dogs since 2017. The Sea Dogs first won three against the Reading Fightin' Phils (4-2, 4-1, 11-10) then two over Binghamton (8-5, 3-2). The first loss of the 2017 season was the sixth game to Binhamton, 4-3.

ON THE MOUND - Opening Night starter, AJ Politi, makes his second start of the season. On Opening Night he tossed 4.0 innings allowing four runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out four. He did not allow a run until the second inning on Opening Night.

ON BASE - Jeisson Rosario is second in the Double-A Northeast League in OBP with .563. He is also sixth in batting average with .417. Rosario has two doubles and an RBI, four walks and three runs.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.