Portland Walks to Victory over Fisher Cats on Sunday

May 9, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Portland, ME - Chavez Young ripped a three-run double in the top of the sixth inning to give the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) the lead, but the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) rallied for a 12-6 win on Sunday at Hadlock Field.

Johan Mieses hit his second home run of the game, and fourth of the series for Portland, in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at 6-6. Then the Sea Dogs (5-1) took advantage of eight walks by Fisher Cats relievers in the last of the eighth inning to secure a fifth straight win in the series.

The Fisher Cats (1-5) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Otto Lopez singled and advanced to second on a passed ball. Jordan Groshans followed with his first New Hampshire RBI, a double to right center that made it 1-0. Demi Orimoloye doubled Groshans in, and a Portland error on a dropped third strike allowed Orimoloye to cross the plate with another run.

A couple of home runs drew Portland even at 3-3. Joey Meneses led off the third inning with a solo shot to centerfield. Pedro Castellanos drew out a two-out walk in the bottom of the fourth inning, ahead of the first homer by Mieses.

The Sea Dogs took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, chasing New Hampshire starter Zach Logue. A two-out single by Jeremy Rivera was followed by a run-producing double by Jeisson Rosario. Jack Lopez then drove in a run with a single to put Portland up 5-3.

In his second start of the season, Logue allowed five runs on four hits in 4.2 IP. He walked one, and struck out eight Sea Dogs.Â

Portland's Dominic LoBrutto (W, 1-0) worked two scoreless innings in relief for the Sea Dogs. Emerson Jimenez (L, 0-1) was tagged with the loss.

The Fisher Cats home opener is set for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees Double-A affiliate) at Delta Dental Stadium. Fans can enjoy a spectacular Atlas Fireworks show after the game, with a Magnet Schedule Giveaway from Eastern Propane & Oil.

Opening Night kicks off a six-game homestand from Tuesday through Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium, followed by another six-game series in Manchester against the Future Red Sox from May 18-23.

All 120 games will be broadcast live on the Fisher Cats flagship station, AM 610 WGIR.

