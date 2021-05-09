Reading Drops a Thriller in Sunday Matinee

May 9, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils stood tough against a 7-run 8th inning from the Seawolves, but were unable to deliver the winning hit, losing the final game of the season 7-5. Henry Martinez recorded his first win of the season, where Austin Ross is responsible for the loss. Erie's Angel De Jesus records his first save of the season.

The pitching matchup between Erie's Paul Richan and Reading's Julian Garcia would be a great one, as they combined for 7 scoreless innings pitched. Richan struck out two and only gave up one hit in four innings, where Garcia struck out three and let two runners on in his three innings of work.

Despite their excellent efforts, both would hand the decision of the game to their bullpens. For the Fightins, Ethan Lindow would be the first out of the pen, and he was lights out. In his first three innings pitched, he kept the Seawolves scoreless while fanning three.

On the opposing end, Joe Navilhon was the first called from Erie's bullpen. After he struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth, catcher Colby Fitch greeted him in the sixth with a solo shot to right. He would break the scoreless tie 1-0 after six.

Lindow would run into trouble in top of the seventh, where a walk and two hits would load the bases with two away. In came Ross, who gets Ryan Kreidler to flyout to deep center. This kept the score 1- 0 R-Phils.

In the eight inning is where it went downhill for Reading. The Seawolves put up a seven-spot on six hits to swing the momentum in their favor 7-1.

Austin Ross was reliever after allowing six earned, and was followed by Mark Potter, making his Double-A debut in Baseballtown.

The R-Phils were not ready to lie down just yet, however, as they made some noise of their own.

Fitch smacked his second extra base hit of the afternoon, driving in Matt Kroon to make the score 7- 2. And RBI groundout by Aquimedes Gamboa added their third run, and then Matt Vierling drove his second homer of the season to bring the score within two.

Potter returned for the bottom of the ninth, and kept the score 7-5 heading into the bottom half.

Although Madison Stokes was able to get into scoring position with nobody out, the R-Phils were retired in order by Angel De Jesus.

Don't forget, the Fightins are home for SIX games from May 25th to May 30th against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants). Come celebrate Mother's Day and Memorial Day Weekend with us at the ballpark! Visit rphils.com/tickets, the Weidenhammer Ticket Office, or call 610-370-BALL to secure your tickets to a game!

The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.