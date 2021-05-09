Erie SeaWolves at Reading Fightin Phils - Game Information

May 9, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (3-2, 2.0 GB) VS. READING FIGHTIN PHILS (2-3, 2.0 GB)

RHP PAIL RICHAN (0-0, 6.75 ERA) VS. RHP JULIAN GARCIA (0-1, 16.20 ERA)

SUNDAY, MAY 9 | 2:15 P.M. | FIRST ENERGY STADIUM

GAME #6 | ROAD GAME #6 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEUDLE AND STARTING PITCHERS

TUESDAY VS. AKRON - 6:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Pedro Payano (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD

WEDNESDAY VS. AKRON - 6:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD

THURSDAY VS. AKRON - 6:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (0-1, 7.71 ERA) vs. TBD

The Erie bats fell quiet when it mattered most last night, stranding a season-high 14 men on base in a 6-4 loss to Reading. While the offense put pressure on Mark Appel, chasing the former first overall pick out of the game in just the third inning, the Fightins bullpen danced around trouble for the rest of the night. Erie left the bases loaded twice, only managing one run against Taylor Lehman and Zach Warren in the process. Drew Ward provided some spark for the offense in the eighth inning, slapping a two-run home run to left field for his first as a Tigers farm hand. On the mound, Ricardo Pinto retired the first six batters of the game for Erie, but gave up three runs in the following two frames. Max Green worked efficiently in relief, striking out five and only allowing a solo home run. After taking the first three games of the set, Erie is on one last chance to take the season-opening series with the Fightins this afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.