May 29, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS DROP SECOND-STRAIGHT TO SOMERSET - The Portland Sea Dogs fell 9-6 to the Somerset Patriots yesterday afternoon at Hadlock Field. Somerset entered the scoring column in the top of the third inning against Portland starter Chris Murphy. Jesus Bastidas walked, and Mickey Gasper hit a two-run homer. It was his first home run of the season and handed the Patriots a 2-0 lead. The Sea Dogs answered in the bottom of the fourth against Patriots starter Jhony Brito. Nick Sogard led off with a double and scored on a triple from Devlin Granberg. Izzy Wilson stepped up the plate and launched a home run to left-center, giving the Sea Dogs their first lead of the day, 3-2. The Patriots kept the scoring going in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Jeisson Rosario had an RBI double, and Blake Perkins brought in a run on a base hit, making it 4-3 in favor of Somerset. In the sixth, they brought in three more on a double from Anthony Volpe and a base hit from Rosario, extending their lead to 7-3. Once again, the Sea Dogs responded, this time in the bottom of the sixth. Granberg started the inning with a single and Pedro Castellanos followed with a base hit of his own. One out later, Christian Koss blasted a three-run homer over the Maine Monster, bringing Portland within one run, 7-6. Two more runs scored for the Patriots in the top of the ninth inning. Chad Bell walked and Jesus Bastidas hit a homer to left. The Sea Dogs couldn't get their offense going in the ninth, falling short to the Patriots 9-6.

KOSS COMES THROUGH - Christian Koss blasted his fourth homer of the year for the Sea Dogs in the sixth inning off Jhony Brito, pulling Portland within one run of the Patriots. It was Koss' third, three-run homer of the season.

WALK THIS WAY - Portland's pitchers issued nine walks in yesterday's loss. Chris Murphy walked four, Rio Gomez and Jacob Wallace each walked one while Joan Martinez issued three more walks before the game was over. The most walks in a game for the Sea Dogs was set on May 6th against the Reading Fightin Phils at Hadlock Field.

HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD - Portland reliever Brendan Nail has not allowed a hit in his last five outings for the Sea Dogs. In that time he is 0-1 with a 0.00 ERA. He has tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run (unearned), three walks while striking out seven.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 29, 2013 - Xander Bogaerts finished 3-for-4 with 2 homers and 5 RBI as Portland beat New Hampshire 9-1. Anthony Ranaudo earned the win, tossing seven scoreless frames on one hit and eight strikeouts.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Jake Thompson will make the start today, followed by LHP Jay Groome out of the bullpen. Thompson last faced the Patriots two days ago, tossing a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. Groome has faced the Patriots three times and is 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA against them. In two starts he has tossed 11.2 innings allowing three runs (one earned) on eight hits while walking two and striking out 19. The one earned run was a home run. He is holding the Patriots to a .186 batting average.

