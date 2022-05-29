Erie Drops Series Finale in Bowie

The SeaWolves dropped the series finale to the Bowie Baysox, 13-2 on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

The Baysox jumped ahead in the last of the second against Erie starter Austin Bergner. Cesar Pireto led off with a single to right and he scored on a one-out Maverick Handley double. Andrew Dashbach made it 3-0 Bowie when he connected on a two-out, two-run home run.

Bowie added to the lead in the fifth to pull ahead 4-0. Gunnar Henderson reached on a one-out walk and moved into scoring position on a Hudson Haskin single. Pireto grounded back to the mound on what appeared to be a double play ball but Burgner's throw to second was muffed by Gage Workman allowing Henderson to score on an error.

Erie cut into the Bowie lead in the top of the sixth against Bowie reliever Adam Stauffer when Kerry Carpenter led off and clubbed his league-leading 16th home run to center making it a 4-1 game.

Bowie went back ahead by four runs in the bottom of the sixth. J.D. Mundy led off with a double and scored on one-out Jordan Westburg single off of Erie reliever Dario Gardea.

Daniel Cabrera led off the top of top of the seventh with a triple and scored on a one-out Jon Rosoff base hit, cutting the Bowie lead down to three once again at 5-2. The 'Wolves would get no closer.

In the bottom of the seventh, Haskin led off, reached on an error and was doubled to third by Prieto. Joey Ortiz and Handley each followed with back-to-back hits off of Yaya Chentouf plating a pair of runs for a 7-2 lead. Bowie would add three more runs in the inning taking a 10-2 lead into the eighth.

Bowie would add three more in the eighth against Erie reliver Gerson Moreno, capping a 13-run afternoon.

Bowie starter Antonio Velez (1-5) earned the win hurling five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Bergner (1-2) took the loss for Erie allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

