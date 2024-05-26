May 26 - Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream Postgame Notes

May 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Lynx Notes

Kayla McBride had a stellar performance this evening, ending the game with a new Lynx-career high and game-high 31 points on 10-of-12 from the field, including 6-of-7 from the three, and 5-of-5 from the line. She added one rebound, one assist and one steal in 31:36 minutes. With her six made threes, McBride has officially surpassed Candice Wiggins for fourth in franchise threes made.

McBride becomes the first player in WNBA history to score 30+ points while shooting 80%+ from the field and 100% from the line and scoring at least 6+ threes and 5+ free throws. Tonight's game marked her fifth 30+ point career game.

With a new career total of 4,335 points, McBride has officially surpassed Tiffany Hayes for 36th all-time scoring in league history. She also surpasses Candice Wiggins once again for 10th in franchise points.

With nine consecutive three pointers across New York and the Dream, McBride has now set a new franchise record for most consecutive three-point field goals made across two games with zero missed attempts.

Napheesa Collier was a driving force tonight, amassing 20 points, a game-high-tying eight rebounds, a game-high seven assists, one steal and three blocks in 29:49 minutes. With her first block of the evening coming at 5:08 in the second quarter, Collier officially grabbed her 150th career block.

Through the first five games of the season, Collier currently holds averages of 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. She becomes the first player in WNBA history with 115 points, 50 rebounds, 25 stk (steals + blocks) and 20 assists over a five-game span per Across the Timeline.

Team Notes

The Lynx ended the evening with 13 made threes, tallying a total of 27 across two games after hitting 14 last night against New York. This marks a franchise record in threes made across a two-game span, surpassing their previous record of 25 that was achieved between June 26-29, 1999.

Next Game

The Lynx will return to Target Center when they take on the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday, May 29. Tip is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT and can be seen on Bally Sports North Extra and NBA TV and heard on KFAN 100.3 and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

minnesota lynx 92, Atlanta dream 79

gateway center arena, sunday, may 26, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx McBride - 31 Collier - 8 Collier - 7

Atlanta Dream Howard - 23 Parker-Tyus - 8 Howard/Jones - 5

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.