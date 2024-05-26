Postgame Notes: Atlanta 79, Minnesota 92

May 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Notes

The Atlanta Dream started Haley Jones, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Tina Charles for the fourth consecutive time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against Minnesota improves/moves to 12-28 and xx-xx when playing in Atlanta.

Howard led all Dream scorers for the night with 23 points, 6 steals and 4 rebounds.

Parker-Tyus finished just shy of a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Naz Hillmon and Aerial Powers led the Dream's bench, tying with nine points apiece.

The Dream finished the game shooting 45.6% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range.

Atlanta's bench outscored Minnesota's 25-9.

The Dream outscored the Lynx 30-24 from the paint.

Q1:

After an early Minnesota run, Gray and forward Naz Hillmon combined for 10 points across a four-minute stretch to battle back and bring Atlanta within two points of Minnesota, 21-23.

Gray led all scorers with seven points and two assists in the first. Gray accounted for 52.2% of the Dream's points in the first quarter. She also created five Atlanta points from assists.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus was close behind Gray, recording six points and three rebounds.

Hillmon and guard Crystal Dangerfield saw valuable minutes from the bench to begin.

Hillmon led all bench scorers, finishing with five points and one rebound.

Dangerfield dished out two assists and recorded one rebound.

As a team, Atlanta shot 55.6% from the field in the first quarter and 100% from the free throw line.

Q2:

Powers tied the game at 32 with a 22-foot jump shot less than two minutes into the second quarter.

It was Powers again who gave Atlanta its first lead of the game, 39-38, making a jump shot after securing her own offensive rebound. Powers finished the first half with four points, one rebound and two assists.

Tina Charles led all Atlanta scorers in the second quarter with eight points, going 4-for-6 from the field.

Howard followed Charles up with six points in the second, shooting 100% from 3-point range.

Forward Nia Coffey also chipped in four points off the bench in the second quarter.

The Dream outscored the Lynx in the paint 22-18 in the first half and outscored the Minnesota bench by 10.

Q3:

Howard led all scorers in the third, with six points and four steals. The guard totaled five steals by the end of the third quarter, tying her previous high in a regular season game.

Powers and Hillmon continued to factor heavily into Atlanta's rotation, playing nearly 10 minutes combined.

Center Lorela Cubaj made her 2024 debut for the Dream, subbing on for Naz Hillmon with 1:02 left to play in the third.

Q4:

The Dream surpassed its previous season high in a game with its 22nd assist of the game after Jones found Parker-Tyus inside the paint for the layup.

Hillmon recorded the first 3-pointer of her WNBA career, knocking the shot down from 25 feet after the assist from Howard.

Atlanta concluded the fourth quarter with a 12-4 run that spanned almost four minutes.

Howard led all scorers in the fourth with eight points, one steal and two rebounds.

Powers finished second to Howard, recording four points and two rebounds.

Quotes:

Head coach Tanisha Wright on the team's defensive performance...

"I thought our ball screen defense was very poor tonight. We didn't execute on ball screens, and as a result, they were able to just pick us apart all night. So, we got to hit the drawing board, we got to get better. We got to use every opportunity that we have to get better."

Head coach Tanisha Wright on tonight's positives...

"I thought in the in the first quarter, we came out a little bit better than what we have been coming out, in terms of to start the first quarter, so I was really proud of that."

Atlanta Dream (2-2) vs Minnesota Lynx (4-1)

Game 4 | May 26, 2024 | Gateway Center, Atlanta, GA

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Minnesota 28 23 26 15 92

Atlanta 25 22 12 20 79

Game Leaders

Atlanta Minnesota

Points Rhyne Howard (23) Kayla McBride (31)

Rebounds Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (8) Napheesa Collier (8)

Assists Rhyne Howard (5) Haley Jones (5) Napheesa Collier (7)

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.