Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks - May 26

May 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles, CA - The Dallas Wings (2-2) remain on the road for the third straight game when they travel to the Los Angeles Sparks (1-3) on Sunday. The game will air live on Bally Sports Southwest and will also be available on WNBA League Pass for out-of-market fans. Coverage from Crypto.com Arena begins at 8 p.m. (CT). On the call will be Ron Thulin and Fran Harris.

The Wings are coming off an impressive 107-92 win at the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday night, with Arike Ogunbowale scoring 40 points and Maddy Siegrist going for a career-high 22. With Dallas playing today, the Wings have their first back-to-back set of games of the season. Los Angeles last played on Friday - a 78-73 setback at home to the Indiana Fever.

2023 Wings-Sparks Series 6/14 (H) - LA 79, DAL 61

6/23 (A) - LA 76, DAL 74

6/25 (A) - LA 93, DAL 83

7/22 (H) - DAL 98, LA 84

Sparks lead all-time series, 45-30

Notable Storylines Road Warriors

The Wings are the midst of a five-game road swing which is running May 18-June 2. Dallas returns home to the College Park Center on June 5 against the Las Vegas Aces. The Wings went 11-9 on the road last season and are currently 1-1 away from CPC this season.

Scoring Battle Favors Ogunbowale

The WNBA's top two scorers this season went head-to-head in Phoenix on Saturday night as the Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale and the Mercury's Kahleah Copper squared off. Ogunbowale entered the game averaging 28.0 points per game over the first three contests, while Copper was averaging 31.3 per game. The final buzzer saw Ogunbowale prevail, tallying 40 points, one shy of her career best, to enter Sunday's game at Los Angeles as the WNBA's leading scorer (31.0) - the only player averaging over 30 ppg this season.

Maddy Buckets

Second-year forward Maddy Siegrist had her finest performance in the WNBA thus far on Saturday night in Phoenix. In her second career start, Siegrist posted career highs in points (22), FGM (10), FGA (16), 3FGA (4), offensive rebounds (7), rebounds (9), and steals (2).

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings (Foot)

