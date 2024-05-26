Aces Waive Rookie Guard Dyaisha Fair
May 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today that they have waived rookie guard Dyaisha Fair.The back-to-back WNBA Champions selected Fair with the fourth pick in the second round (No. 16 overall) in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
The 2024 Associated Press All-America third team honoree played three seasons for Buffalo starting in 2019-20, before transferring to Syracuse ahead of the 2022-23 season. Over 153 career games, Fair averaged 22.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists, while shooting 35% from 3-point range. She finished her collegiate career ranked third in NCAA Division I history in points scored with 3,403.
Fair saw her first action as a pro on Saturday, May 25 against the Indiana Fever, handing out a pair of assists in four minutes of action.
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 26, 2024
- May 26 - Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta 79, Minnesota 92 - Atlanta Dream
- Aces Waive Rookie Guard Dyaisha Fair - Las Vegas Aces
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks - May 26 - Dallas Wings
- Ogunbowale Scores 40 as Dallas Wings Beat Phoenix Mercury, 107-92 - Dallas Wings
- Storm Shoots Over 60 Percent In 101-69 Win Over Washington - Seattle Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Aces Waive Rookie Guard Dyaisha Fair
- Aces Get Back To Winning Ways With 99-80 Win Over Fever
- Aces Welcome Fever, Caitlin Clark to Michelob ULTRA Arena Saturday
- Aces Fall to Barrage of Mercury 3-Pointers, 98-88
- Aces Homestand Continues with Tuesday Tilt vs. Phoenix