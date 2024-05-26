Aces Waive Rookie Guard Dyaisha Fair

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today that they have waived rookie guard Dyaisha Fair.The back-to-back WNBA Champions selected Fair with the fourth pick in the second round (No. 16 overall) in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The 2024 Associated Press All-America third team honoree played three seasons for Buffalo starting in 2019-20, before transferring to Syracuse ahead of the 2022-23 season. Over 153 career games, Fair averaged 22.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists, while shooting 35% from 3-point range. She finished her collegiate career ranked third in NCAA Division I history in points scored with 3,403.

Fair saw her first action as a pro on Saturday, May 25 against the Indiana Fever, handing out a pair of assists in four minutes of action.

