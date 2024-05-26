Ogunbowale Scores 40 as Dallas Wings Beat Phoenix Mercury, 107-92

May 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix, AZ - Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 40 points as the Dallas Wings earned a 107-92 win at the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday night at Footprint Center. After a hot start, the Wings once again found themselves in a battle late in the game as their 24-point lead was narrowed to four early in the fourth quarter. Dallas responded, however, scoring 31 points in the frame to pick up the road victory. The Wings improved to 2-2 on the year, while halting the Mercury's winning streak at three games as they move to 3-2 on the season.

Ogunbowale, who entered the game as the WNBA's second-leading scorer in 2024, posted a game-high 40 points, one shy of her career best, leading the Wings in scoring for the fourth-straight game this season. Her seven-made triples on the night matched her career best. Maddy Siegrist had her finest game in a Wings uniform, posting career highs of 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Wings took a 52-35 lead at the half with the most points (52), assists (14), steals (8) and made threes (6) in a half this season, before beating that scoring mark over the final 20 minutes. Ogunbowale had a game-high 15 points at the break, while Monique Billings added 12 and Siegrist chipped in nine.

The Mercury outscored the Wings 34-24 in the third and closed their deficit to four, 76-72 with 9:14 remaining in the fourth, before Dallas responded with an 11-2 run over the next three minutes to bump the lead back to double digits where it would remain the rest of the way. The Wings would finish with 31 points over the final 10 minutes, its second 31-point quarter of the game, to thwart the Mercury's comeback bid and seal the win. After setting a season high for points in a half over the first 20 minutes, the Wings bested that mark over the final 20 with 55 points.

Dallas shot a season-high 52-percent from the field (39-75) and a season-best 50-percent from three (10-20), while also tallying season highs in steals (10), assists (23) and points (107).

In addition to Ogunbowale and Siegrist's marks, Jacy Sheldon had a career-high six points, while Teaira McCowan filled the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds and a team-high five assists. Billings, in just her third game with the Wings, finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Phoenix was led by Kahleah Copper's 32 points while Diana Taurasi added 28. The Mercury shot .413 from the field (31-75) and .400 from three (14-35).

Dallas won the rebounding battle 38-25, while Phoenix committed 19 turnovers which the Wings turned into 25 points. Dallas doubled up Phoenix in points in the paint, 52-26, while also earning the advantage in second-chance points, 23-16. The Mercury finished with a narrow lead in fastbreak points, 12-11.

The Wings have a quick turnaround as they have their first back-to-back games of the season, as Dallas travels to Los Angeles tonight to face the Sparks Sunday at 8 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Southwest.

