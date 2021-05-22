May 22, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 22, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







CAREER NIGHT FOR GOMEZ - LHP Rio Gomez made his Double-A debut last night at New Hampshire after being promoted to Portland from Greenville. He tossed 3.0 innings with a career-high seven strikeouts. He also allowed three runs on six hits.

SOUTH PAW STRUGGLES - The Sea Dogs have had trouble with left-handed pitching in the early season. As a team, they are hitting .239 against lefties with only nine extra base hits (three doubles, six home runs). Against right-handed pitching, Portland is hitting .276 with 21 doubles, one triple, fifteen home runs and 67 RBI.

MIESES CONTINUES TO LEAD - Sea Dogs outfielder Johan Mieses continues to lead the Double-A Northeast League in home runs with seven. Patrick Dorrian (Bowie Baysox) is second with six.

KENT ON TOP - Portland reliever Matthew Kent with his three wins this season is still best in the Double-A Northeast League. Kent is 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA. He has tossed 11.1 innings allowing two runs on nine hits with 14 strikeouts. Kent has also not allowed a free pass in 2021.

ON THE MOUND - Frank German makes his fourth start of the season when he takes the mound tonight. He last pitched 5/16 at Hartford and tossed 3.2 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits while walking two. He also gave up two home runs. He last faced the Fisher Cats 5/6 at Hadlock Field. German did not get out of the first inning and recorded two outs. He allowed five runs (one earned) on two hits while alking three.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 22, 2021

May 22, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.