Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (12-4, 1ST PLACE SW DIVISION, 0.5 GA) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (1-14, 6TH PLACE NE DIVISION, 9.5 GB)

RHP BRAD BASS (1-0, 2.00 ERA) VS. RHP TYLOR MEGILL (1-0, 1.13 ERA)

SATURDAY, MAY 22 | 4:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

SUNDAY, MAY 23 VS. BINGHAMTON - UPMC PARK - 1:35 P.M.

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Adam Oller (0-1, 4.85 ERA)

TUESDAY, MAY 25 AT ALTOONA - PNG FIELD - 6 P.M.

RHP A.J. Ladwig (1-1, 4.11 ERA) vs. TBD

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25 AT ALTOONA - PNG FIELD - 6 P.M.

RHP Ricardo Pinto (1-1, 3.68 ERA) vs. TBD

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves came back from a 4-0 deficit on Friday to take their fourth-straight game from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Dylan Rosa tied the game at four in the eighth inning with a solo home run, and ended the game in the ninth inning with a walk-off, two-out single to give Erie the 5-4 win. Mark Leiter Jr. made his second start for Erie, but had a tough time with the strike zone. Leiter walked two batters in the first inning, including once with the bases loaded to give Binghamton the early lead. Binghamton plated three more runs against Leiter, all on solo home runs. In the bottom of the ninth, Jacob Robson and Josh Lester each knocked two-out singles to put the winning run at third base. Binghamton intentionally walked Kerry Carpenter, and Dylan Rosa singled to center field to complete the comeback, the second walk-off win for Erie in this series.

