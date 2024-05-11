May 11, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

RUMBLE PONIES RUMBLE FOR SERIES WIN The Portland Sea Dogs dropped fourth straight with 9-6 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd at Hadlock Field. Marcelo Myer went two-for-five with his league-leading 13th double of the season while Nick Yorke and Eddinson Paulino both went three-for-five. Paulino finished a homer shy of the cycle. Binghamton took an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first after an RBI single from Kevin Parada along with a sacrifice fly from JT Schwartz would plate two. Two more runs came home to score on a pair of bases-loaded walks to cap off the inning. Paulino put Portland on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. He drove in Mayer who reached with a single of his own. In the bottom of the second, Alex Binelas hit a double (2) before a sacrifice fly to center field from Roman Anthony would bring him home and cut the lead in half. In the bottom of the third, back-to-back singles would put Teel and Yorke aboard before a triple from Paulino (1) would score them both and tie the game at four. Mickey Gasper would give Portland the lead with a single to center field to drive in Paulino. In the top of the fourth, Jaylen Palmer hit a solo homer to tie the game again at five apiece. The scoring continued in the top of the seventh when Parada hit a two-run homer to left field to put the Rumble Ponies on top. Another bases- loaded walk generated by Matt Rudick would drive in a run and Binghamton led, 8-5. Jeremiah Jackson hit a solo shot to center field to leadoff the ninth inning to extend a four-run lead. In the bottom of the ninth, Mayer reached with a leadoff double (13) to put one in scoring position. Yorke drove him in with his third single of the day but with the tying run at the plate, Binghamton held on to take game four 9-6.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Blaze Jordan is riding a seventeen-game streak while going 25-70 at the plate with nine runs, five doubles, two homers, twleve RBI, four walks, and eight strikeouts. He is batting .357 across those seventeen games which now also represents the longest hit streak in the Eastern League this season. Kyle Teel is also riding a five-game hit streak of his own while going 7-20 with two doubles, one RBI, two walks, and seven strikeouts. Teel is batting .350 across the last five games.

MAYER ATOP THE MOUNTAIN Marcelo Mayer hit three doubles on Friday night after going three-for-four at the plate which is the most doubles in a game for a Sea Dogs bat this season. After another double last night, Mayer leads the Eastern League in the category with thriteen total ties for first in all of Double-A, alongside Jacob Wilson (MID). Mayer leads the league with the most extra-base hits amongst Eastern League bats this season with sixteen total, while tying for first in all of Double-A. He ranks third in hits (34) in the league and ranks first in runs (22). Mayer also while ties for the sixth most RBI (19) and while ranking ninth in average (.298).

TOP 'DOGS Portland currently leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A in doubles with 65 collectively. Portland leads the Eastern League in batting average with a team average of .257 and ranks second in Double-A behind the Springfield Cardinals (.264). Portland ranks second in the Eastern League in homers with 28 total, just behind the Somerset Patriots (32) and the Bowie Baysox (32). Portland also ranks second in stolen bases (44) behind Hartford (51).

SEA DOGS TRANSFORM TO CLAMBAKES The Sea Dogs will take the field as the Maine Clambakes for today's game with Binghamton for ther first alternate identity game of the season. Clambakes are an old-fashioned New England tradition inherited from the Native Americans. The traditional Maine Clambake includes lobster, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes, and blueberry cake. The food is traditionally cooked by steaming the ingredients over layers of seaweed in a pit oven.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 11, 2007 - Clay Buchholz established a new franchise record by striking out eight straight Binghamton Mets at Hadlock Field. Buchholz finished with 11 strikeouts but Portland lost the game, 8-5.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in game five. Coffey last pitched on 5/5 against the Reading Fightin Phils where he tossed 6.0 innings to start allowing one run on two hits while walking three and strikikng out three. He has faced Binghamton three times total in his career after three starts in 2023.Coffey holds a career 2-1 record against the Rumble Ponies and a 5.28 ERA across 15.1 IP.

