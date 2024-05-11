Ahh Shucks: Clambakes Steamed by Rumble Ponies 10-7

Portland, Maine - The Maine Clambakes (16-14) dropped their fifth consecutive game with a 10-7 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-12) on Saturday afternoon.

Roman Anthony went 2-for-f5 with a pair of doubles while Nick Yorke went 2-for-4. Alex Binelas went two-for-four after launching his first homer of the season. Tyler Heineman made an MLB Rehab Assignment with three at-bats as the DH.

Binghamton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after a bases-loaded walk from Rowdey Jordan would score Matt Rudick.

In the bottom of the inning, Anthony hit his first double of the day before eventually scoring on a balk call with Blaze Jordan at the plate.

Heineman put the Clambakes on top with a single to center field to score Phillip Sikes. Binelas would go on to crush his first homer of the season to center field. With the three-run shot, Maine led 5-1.

In the top of the fifth, JT Schwartz singled to right field to score Thomas to cut the lead to three.

Kevin Parada hit a single to left field to score Thomas in the top of the sixth but Portland held a 5-3 lead.

Binghamton went on to score five runs on five singles in the top of the seventh inning to regain an 8-5 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Rowdy Jordan hit a leadoff single before Jeremiah Jackson homered to left field to bring him home. With the two-run shot over the Maine Monster, Binghamton doubled the lead.

Anthony hit his second double of the day and eighth of the season in the bottom of the eighth. The double off the Maine Monster scored Eddinson Paulino.

In the bottom of the ninth, a leadoff walk out Tyler McDonough aboard before a single from Binelas put two on. Yorke hit a sacrifice fly to center to score McDonough but Binghamton ultimately defeated the Clambakes, 10-7.

RHP Jordan Geber (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three. RHP Jonathan Brand (0-1, 7.50 ERA) (BS, 1) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing five runs on five hits while walking one and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Sunday, May 12th, 2024 for the series finale with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. First pitch for game six is slated for 1:00pm. LHP Zach Penrod (2-0, 2.50 ERA) will get the ball for Portland while Binghamton will give the ball to RHP Tyler Stuart (1-1, 3.91 ERA).

