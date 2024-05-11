Slide Contines with 8-3 Squirrels Loss at Erie

May 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels took a lead three pitches into the game but fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 8-3, on Saturday afternoon at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (12-20) have now lost seven consecutive games and 11-of-12 since April 29, including all five games of this week's series so far against the SeaWolves (18-11).

Carter Howell hit a single to lead off the game and Victor Bericoto followed with a first-pitch RBI double, but it was the only run allowed by Erie starter Austin Bergner (Win, 1-1), who finished the game with a career-best 11 strikeouts over five innings.

Carson Ragsdale (Loss, 0-1) retired 10 consecutive batters before a solo homer by Trei Cruz to lead off the bottom of the fifth, tying the game, 1-1. Two batters later, Chris Meyers hit a solo homer to give the SeaWolves a 2-1 lead.

Erie added two runs in the sixth to open a 4-1 lead. Carlos Mendoza scored on a double steal and Cruz added an RBI double.

In the top of the seventh, Jairo Pomares gave the Flying Squirrels their first hit since the first inning with a solo homer, his first at Double-A. In the bottom of the inning, Ben Malgeri hit a two-run homer and Hao-Yu Lee hit an RBI single to push the lead to 7-2. The SeaWolves added a run on a balk in the bottom of the eighth to extend the lead to 8-2.

Andy Thomas reached on an error and later came in to score on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth, cutting the deficit to 8-3.

The road trip concludes on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (0-4, 8.55) will start for the Flying Squirrels with lefty Lael Lockhart (1-2, 2.35) on the mound for the SeaWolves. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Tuesday to open a six-game homestand against the Reading Fightin Phils. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets , by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

