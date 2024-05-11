Ponies Complete Comeback to Beat Portland for Eighth-Straight Win

May 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-12) came back from four runs down to beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 10-7, on Saturday at Hadlock Field. Binghamton has won each of the first five games this series and eight-straight games overall.

The Ponies scored in the first inning on an RBI walk from Rowdey Jordan to go up 1-0. Portland (16-14) tied it in the first and scored four runs in the third, highlighted by Alex Binelas' three-run homer, which gave Portland a 5-1 lead.

Binghamton started its comeback in the fifth inning. JT Schwartz hit an RBI single that scored Rhylan Thomas in the fifth to make it 5-2. In the sixth, Kevin Parada drove in Thomas with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Binghamton then put up a five-spot in the seventh inning to grab the lead. Jordan led off the frame with a single and Wyatt Young singled later in the inning. With two outs, Matt Rudick walked to load up the bases. Thomas hit a game-tying two-run single that made it 5-5. Alex Ramírez followed with a go-ahead RBI single and Parada followed with a two-run single to put the Ponies up 8-5.

In the eighth inning, Jeremiah Jackson belted a two-run homer to make it 10-5. It marked Jackson's team-leading fourth homer of the season and second over the last two games.

The Sea Dogs threatened with a run in the eighth on an RBI double from Roman Anthony and in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Nick Yorke that made it 10-6. Nolan Clenney closed out the game.

The Rumble Ponies will finish their six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) at Hadlock Field on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Parada recorded his second-straight three-RBI game and has seven RBIs this series...Thomas recorded his fourth three-hit game and second multi-RBI game of the season...Ramírez recorded his fourth three-hit game and eighth multi-hit game...Jordan recorded his fourth multi-hit game...Young extended his hitting streak to eight games and on-base streak to 13 games...Jordan Geber (1-0) earned the victory and tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his season debut with Binghamton...Luis Moreno tossed 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts in relief.

