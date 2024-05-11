Yard Goats Split Doubleheader in Reading, PA

May 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading, PA- The Hartford Yard Goats ended a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory against the Reading Fightin Phils in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Braxton Fulford belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning to put the Yard Goats in front, and starter Andrew Quezada pitched well over five innings to secure his second win of the season. Reading won the second game by the score of 5-3. The Yard Goats wrap up the road trip tomorrow and return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday for a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

In game one, the Yard Goats took a 2-0 lead on Braxton Fulford's second homer of the season, a two-run shot into the left field seats in the fourth inning. Hartford added a run in the fifth inning on Warming Bernabel's RBI single and it was 3-0. Andrew Quezada only allowed three singles over his first four innings and was touched for a solo homer in the fifth inning. Seth Halvorson and Jaden Hill closed out the game.

In game two, Reading scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning off Hartford starter Mason Albright as Ethan Wilson singled home Jose Rodriguez to make it 1-0. The Fightin Phils made it 4-0 when Jose Rodriguez cranked a three-run homer in the fifth inning.

Hartford chipped away and made it a 4-3 game with three runs in the sixth inning against the Fightins bullpen. Yanquiel Fernandez and Zach Kokoska each contributed with run scoring singles. However, Tommy Mc Collom came in to retire Ronaiker Palma, as the Yard Goats left runners at second and third base.

The Yard Goats and Fightin Phils will conclude the six-game series on Sunday evening at 5:15 PM at FirstEnergy Stadium in PA. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Robinson Pina will pitch for Reading. The broadcast can be heard on the free audacy app and Yard Goats website starting at 5:00 PM with the pregame show. The video stream will be available on MLB.TV and MiLB.TV and the Ballys Live App.

Game One Final: Hartford 5, Reading 2

WP: Andrew Quezada (2-0)

LP: Lachlan Wells (1-1)

S: none

T: 2:02

Game Two Final: Reading 5, Hartford 3

WP: Mitch Nueborn (1-0)

LP: Mason Albright (0-3)

S: Tommy McCollum

T: 2:04

Eastern League Stories from May 11, 2024

