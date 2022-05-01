May 1, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

ANOTHER WALK-OFF SINKS SEA DOGS - Former Sea Dog Jeisson Rosario delivered the winning run for the Patriots last night in their 3-2 walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth inning. For the second straight night, it was Somerset who entered the scoring column first, this time against Portland starter Jay Groome. Brandon Lockridge got things started, reaching first on an error. In the next at-bat, Andres Chaparro lifted a homer to left-center, giving the Patriots a 2-0 lead. The Sea Dogs responded in the top of the fifth with Patriots starter Ken Waldichuk still on the mound. Pedro Castellanos led off with a walk and Tyler Dearden advanced him to third with a fielder's choice and a Patriots error. Cameron Cannon stepped up to the plate, hitting into another fielder's choice, scoring Castellanos, getting Portland on the board, 2-1. Portland tied up the game in the top of the eighth inning against Somerset reliever Steven Jennings. Elih Marrero led off the inning with a walk. One out later, Christian Koss advanced him to third with a base hit, but a throwing error by the Patriots allowed Marrero to score, evening up the game, 2-2. The final run came in to score in the bottom of the ninth for the Patriots, this time against Sea Dogs reliever Dylan Spacke. With one out, Jeisson Rosario doubled, and one batter later, Chad Bell was intentionally walked. Oliver Dunn followed with a walk to load the bases. Saul Torres stepped into the batter's box and the pitch ran up and in, hitting him, and forcing home Rosario for the winning run to walk-off the Sea Dogs 3-2.

KATIE KRALL MAKES HISTORY...AGAIN - Portland's Development Coach Katie Krall made history last night as the first female to have an on-field coaching role as the first base coach last night in Double-A. Krall is the first female coach in the history of the Sea Dogs and first at the Double-A level.

HOW DID WE FARE IN APRIL? - The Sea Dogs end the month of May with a 10-10 record and are currently tied for second place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 3.0 games out of first place. As a team, they are batting .223 while holding opposing batters to a .192 average. Portland has a team ERA of 3.62 and has fanned 211 batters in 174.0 innings of work.

FIRST MOVES OF MAY - Prior to today's game the Boston Red Sox made two roster moves concerning the Sea Dogs. C Oscar Rangel has been moved to the Development List, while pitcher Jake Thompson is activated off the same list. Thompson made his Double-A Debut and earned first Double-A win 5/22 at New Hampshire last season. After he was promoted from Greenville Drive 5/22/22 he he posted a 2.50 ERA (5 ER/18.0 IP) in 16 appearances from 7/1 through the end of the season.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 1, 2013: Matt Barnes fanned 10 over 6 IP, leading the Sea Dogs to a 2-1 win at Reading. Barnes yielded only 3 hits, one run and two walks.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Chris Murphy makes his second start of the series this afternoon against the Patriots. He last pitched on Tuesday and tossed 6.0 shutout innings on Tuesday vs Somerset...allowed just two hits while walking one and striking out six. Murphy retired 11 consecutive batters after allowing two hits (double and a single). Portland Sea Dogs | PO Box 636, Portland, ME 04104

