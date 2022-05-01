Pair of Homers Not Enough against Hartford

May 1, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







Sunday afternoon the Senators and Hartford Yard Goats battled through light rain and two rain delays with Hartford coming out on top 3-2 in ten innings. The Senators once again showed off their home run power, hitting two home runs Sunday, but they weren't enough in the loss.

Six different hurlers took the ball for the Senators. Evan Lee started and went five innings in his best start of the season. He limited Hartford to a run on two hits. Andrew Lee followed and allowed a run. Danny Dopico, Reid Schaller, and Matt Cronin combined to go three scoreless innings. Alberto Guerrero tossed the tenth and allowed the winning run to score on a single, though the run was unearned.

Dondrei Hubbard had two hits including a game tying home run in the fifth inning, his first hits in affiliated baseball. Jake Alu tied the game with a solo shot in the sixth, his third home run this week.

Harrisburg had a pair of two out hits in the seventh but couldn't push a run across as did the Yard Goats in the eighth. The Sens didn't commit an error, their eighth errorless game this season. Harrisburg was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and Hartford was 1-for-6. Hartford took four of six which means the Sens lost a series for the first time this season.

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game one of their six-game series Monday at 6:35 p.m. in Bowie. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:25 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.