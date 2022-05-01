Yard Goats Win 3-2 in Extra Innings on Sunday

Harrisburg, PA - Yard Goats infielder Hunter Stovall drove in Niko Decolati with an RBI single in the top of the tenth inning leading the Yard Goats to a 3-2 extra innings win on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Hartford won four of six games on the road trip to claim its first road series victory of the season. Stoval, Ezequiel Tovar, and Kyle Datres each had two hits. Dugan Darnell retired all six batters faced to record his first Double-A win and Will Gaddis struck out two of three batters in the tenth to earn his first save. The game had 2:40 worth of rain delays. It was delayed 1:34 from the original starting time and then had a 1:06 delay in the top of the seventh inning. The Yard Goats return home on Tuesday night to host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning off Harrisburg starter Evan Lee. Ezequiel Tovar started the inning with his second triple in two nights, and he scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 Harford. The Senators tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning as Dondrei Hubbard homered off Yard Goats starter reliever Fineas Del Bonta-Smith

Hartford took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning as Kyle Datris doubled home Tovar who sprinted home from first base on the extra base hit to center field. Gotsis pitched well in his Double-A debut for Hartford, going four innings and surrendering just two hits, and he left with a 2-1 lead.

The Senators tied the game with another home run. This time Jake Alu cranked a solo shot off reliever PJ Poulin in the sixth inning to make it 2-2.

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, May 3rd (7:05 PM) against the Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Yard Goats will play 12 games in 13 days from May 3-15 with the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs coming to town for the second part of the homestand.

Final: Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2

WP: Dugan Darnell (1-0)

LP-Alberto Guerrero (1-2)

S-Will Gaddis (1)

T-2:21

A-4,069

