Mavericks Re-Sign Defenseman Brett Beauvais

September 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Tuesday that the club re-signed defenseman Brett Beauvais to a standard player contract for the 2019-20 season.

Beauvais, a five-foot-11, 185-pounder from Summerside, Prince Edward Island appeared in 30 games for the Mavericks in his rookie season in 2018-19. The 24-year old posted five assists and a plus-one plus-minus rating and 14 penalty minutes.

He played collegiately at Bemidji State before transferring to Robert Morris University for his senior season. His college totals are four goals and 16 points for 20 points over the course of 114 career NCAA games.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

