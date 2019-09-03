Thunder Add Two-Time Kelly Cup Champion Casey Pierro-Zabotel

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel for the 2019-20 season.

Pierro-Zabotel enters the season as the ECHL's active leader in points, securing 504 (149 goals, 355 assists) in 558 games played. The 6'2, 207-pound forward played last season with the Allen Americans, skating in eight games in a season that was cut short by injury.

"It's not every day you have the opportunity to add a player like Casey," Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Alex Loh said. "His resume speaks for itself, which includes Kelly Cups in 2016 and 2017. His offensive contributions will be welcomed alongside his veteran leadership. We are thrilled to have Casey join us for the 2019-20 season and hopefully the Thunder fans will welcome him with open arms."

Adirondack is Pierro-Zabotel's eighth ECHL team after he broke into the league with the Wheeling Nailers in 2009-10. The 30-year-old forward also saw time with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Bakersfield Condors, Gwinnett Gladiators and Florida Everblades, Allen Americans and Colorado Eagles. The Kamloops, BC native was a member of a pair of Kelly Cup Championship teams with the Americans in 2015-16 and in 2016-17 with the Eagles.

Pierro-Zabotel was drafted 80th overall in the third round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins and joined Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League in 2009-10. He appeared in a combined 17 AHL games with the WBS Penguins, Charlotte Checkers and Norfolk Admirals.

Prior to turning pro, Pierro-Zabotel netted 163 points (55 goals, 108 assists) in 121 games with the Vancouver Giants in the Western Hockey League over the course of two seasons. In 2008-09, he led the WHL in points (115) and assists (79). Pierro-Zabotel played from 2004-08 with the Merritt Centennials of the British Columbia Hockey League, where he registered 210 points (92 goals, 118 assists) in 190 games before leaving for the WHL.

