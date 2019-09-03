Thunder Adds Size, Grit with Farmer and Rowe

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of rookie forwards Nick Farmer and Louie Rowe for the 2019-20 season.

"Both players had solid college careers and came highly recommended," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "They both wore a letter while they were in school as Farmer was a captain and Rowe was an alternate. Nick has plenty of speed and brings grit and determination to our line-up. Louie got a small feel for pro hockey with Maine last year and brings size to our roster. We're glad to have them both."

Farmer, 24, turns pro after playing a four-year collegiate career at Niagara University. A native of Spokane, Washington, the 6-foot, 181-pound forward registered 45 points (19g, 26a) in 139 career games for the Purple Eagles. He also served as the team's captain during his senior campaign.

Prior to heading to college, he played three seasons for the North American Hockey League's Wichita Falls Wildcats. His best year came in 2014-15 when he piled up 53 points (23g, 30a) in 60 games.

Rowe, 25, got a small taste of pro hockey at the end of last season when he signed with the Maine Mariners. A native of East Lansing, Michigan, the 6-foot-6, 236-pound forward attended Arizona State University. During his sophomore and junior years, he was named an alternate captain. His best season came in 2016-17 when he tallied 17 points (7g, 10a) in 32 games.

Before he attended Arizona State, he played one year in the North American Hockey League for the Texas Tornado and two years for the United States Hockey League's Omaha Lancers. He piled up 100-plus penalty minutes in all three years in junior hockey. His best season came in 2014-15 with the Lancers, recording 39 points (18g, 21a) and 129 penalty minutes.

