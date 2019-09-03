Admirals Officially Sign Forward Charlie O'Connor

September 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced today they have officially signed forward Charlie O'Connor to a contract for the 2019-20 season.

O'Connor, six-foot, 183-pound native of Elk Grove Village, IL, was acquired from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for forward Chris Crane in March as part of the completion of a future considerations trade which dated back to June.

The 26-year old joined the Toledo Walleye in 2016-17 after completing his four-year college career Bemidji State University. He put up 53 points in four seasons and led the team in goals during his sophomore campaign (11).

O'Connor spent the two seasons with the Wallaye, including last season in which his team advanced to the Kelly Cup Final. He went on to play in 82 games with Toledo scoring 14 goals, dishing out 18 assists and rounding it out with a +28 rating.

"I'm thrilled to be joining an organization with great leadership from top to bottom," said O'Connor. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity to join this team and looking forward to starting training camp with the guys."

The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now! For ticket information, visit https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/norfolkadmirals/EN/link/buy/browse?i%5B0%5D05.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.