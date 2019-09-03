Blaine Jarvis to be Represented on Opening Weekend

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that late Rush forward Blaine Jarvis will be represented by his wife Jenny and son Ryker for the 2010 CHL Championship reunion in Rapid City as the Rush open the 2019-20 ECHL season against the Utah Grizzlies on October 25th and 26th.

Jenny and Ryker will join Blaine's teammates Danny Battochio, Derek Campbell, Brendan Cook, Luke Erickson, Gio Flamminio, Dave Grimson, Colt King, and Corey Laurysen from the 2009-10 Rapid City Rush in attending the opening weekend festivities.

Follow the link to buy your tickets for the Opening Weekend series against the Grizzlies, and to see the 2010 CHL Champion Alumni Team here: http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/rush1.

Jarvis was a member of the inaugural Rapid City Rush, and remained with the team for the 2009-10 CHL season. The Championship season was the best of the 6'0", 200-pound forward's brief professional career, as he tallied 16 goals, 27 assists, and 43 points in 62 games. Jarvis continued his success in the postseason by adding 12 points (6g-6ast) while appearing in all 17 playoff games. In the playoffs, he had two monumental moments, with his first coming in Game 2 of the Finals against the Allen Americans. Trailing 1-0 in the series, Jarvis provided the game-winner 4:17 into the overtime period to give the Rush a 5-4 win, and a split of the first two games. In the decisive Game 6, Jarvis scored the second goal of a three-goal comeback in the third period, helping set the stage for the double-overtime win that secured the Ray Miron Presidents' Cup for the Rush.

"I can't believe it's been 10 years. It seems like yesterday that I was making sure Blaine's pre-game meal was just perfect, and that his suit and tie were ironed to perfection the night they won it all," Jenny Jarvis, wife of the late Blaine Jarvis reminisced ahead of Opening Weekend. "There was so much excitement watching the team that season. We got to experience so many great things, but most important was that Rapid City became our home. The best thing was the extended family we got welcomed into between the people we met, Blaine's teammates, and the countless friendships that came as a result. For all of this, I am truly thankful."

A native of Gladstone, Manitoba, Jarvis retired after winning the championship, and played senior hockey in the Tiger Hills Hockey League as the Captain of his hometown Gladstone Lakers. Tragically, on January 31, 2016, Jarvis passed away in a snowmobiling accident. He was 31 years old.

Following his death, the Rush organization created the "Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award", the organization's highest individual honor. It has been presented annually to a Rush player at the end of every season since 2016. The inscription on the award reads that the honor is "awarded to the Rush player that best exemplifies the qualities of Blaine Jarvis both on and off the ice: professionalism, perseverance, determination, commitment to the game, work ethic, and excellence in both the locker room and community."

"I, along with Blaine's family, are very grateful for the award. I want to thank the Rush organization for creating it and continuing to present it every year in his honor," Jenny Jarvis added. "Blaine put his heart and soul into hockey, and when he retired and returned home to Gladstone to run the family farm, he put his heart and soul into that as well. I know if Blaine were still here, he'd be very honored as well."

Since its inception, the "Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award" has been presented four times, twice to fellow championship teammates of Blaine's. Goaltender Danny Battochio was the inaugural recipient in 2016, followed in 2017 by defenseman Riley Weselowski, who considered Blaine to be his best friend dating back to their years as teammates at Bemidji State University. Defenseman Josh Elmes received the award in 2018, and forward Cedric Montminy was the most recent recipient, being presented with the award at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

"I want to thank the fans for all of the love and support while Blaine played in Rapid City, and for the continued support after he hung up his skates," Jarvis concluded. "After he passed away, I was blown away by fans sending me autographed jerseys they bought at the auctions, and for sharing of pictures of him on the ice. It goes to show how great of a community Rapid City is, and how much the fans love the team and sport. I look forward to seeing Blaine's teammates and catching up with everyone. The weekend will be a great celebration!"

In his career, Jarvis amassed a total of 122 games between the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and the Rapid City Rush. "Blaine the Train", as the Rush faithful nicknamed him, played 113 of his career contests in the Black Hills, earning 22 goals, 44 assists, and 66 points. He was considered one of the best penalty-killers in the early history of the Rapid City Rush. Prior to playing professional hockey, Jarvis played 129 games in 4 seasons for Bemidji State University, where he took the ice with fellow 2010 champions Riley Weselowski, Brendan Cook, Cody Bostock, and Luke Erickson. He tabulated 33 goals and 32 assists for 65 points in his collegiate career.

