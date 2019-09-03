Beast Ink Steady Defenseman Miller for 2019-20

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast announce today that they have signed defenseman Brenden Miller to an SPC for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Miller, 25, spent last season with four different teams. He began in Slovakia with HC Banska Bystrica where he had four points over the course of 25 games.

He then moved over to Sweden and suited up in nine games for Tingsryds AIF where the blueliner had two assists.

Miller then returned to the ECHL for the latter portion of the year and played for both the Florida Everblades and the Manchester Monarchs. He made it into 20 games total and had seven points over that span. He's also previously made an ECHL stop with the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Orangeville native also made it into five playoff games where he recorded one assist.

Miller will be very familiar with Brampton and the CAA Centre due to his time with the Brampton Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League. He moved with the team to North Bay and was an alternate captain in his final year of play in 2014-15.

The defender has also seen American Hockey League action with the Toronto Marlies and has appeared in two regular season games where he recorded one goal.

The Beast open their seventh season on Saturday, October 12th at the CAA Centre vs. the Toledo Walleye.

For more information, visit https://www.bramptonbeast.com/ or call the office at 905 564 1684.

