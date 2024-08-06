Matt Real and Matt Mahoney Named to Team of the Week for Week 22
August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Matt Real has been named to the Team of the Week and Matt Mahoney to Team of the Week Bench for week 22 of the 2024 season, presented by Konami eFootball.
Real displayed incredible skills out of the pitch last Saturday, where he won 5 of 5 tackles, 9 of 9 duels, and held a passing accuracy of 75.7%. Defensively he also had two clearances, two interceptions, and eight recoveries, helping the team keep a clean sheet against Phoenix Rising.
Mahoney also has been a key defender in the game having two clearances, winning four duals, 47 accurate passes, and had 68 touches.
The Switchbacks head on the road on August 10th against North Carolina FC and August 17th against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Mark your calendars for August 24th as the Switchbacks take on New Mexico United for Cyan Night! For tickets to that match, and all others, head HERE.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 22
GK - Jahmali Waite, El Paso Locomotive FC
D - Matt Real, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
D - Justin Malou, North Carolina FC
D - Robby Dambrot, Loudoun United FC
M - Juan David Torres, Charleston Battery
M - Edwin Laszo, FC Tulsa
M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery
M - Valentin Noël, Las Vegas Lights FC
F - Kalil ElMedkhar, Loudoun United FC - Player of the Week
F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery
F - Tristan Trager, Monterey Bay F.C.
Coach - Mario Sanchez, FC Tulsa
Bench: Eric Dick (PIT), Lamar Batista (NC), Matt Mahoney (COS), Danny Crisostomo (TBR), Clay Holstad (RI), Phillip Goodrum (TUL), Jansen Wilson (LOU)
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 6, 2024
- Trager Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 22 - Monterey Bay FC
- Sanchez Named Coach of the Week, Laszo and Goodrum Tabbed to USL Championship Team of the Week 22 - FC Tulsa
- Matt Real and Matt Mahoney Named to Team of the Week for Week 22 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Orange County SC Announces Exciting Partnership with Hype Wellness Studio - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Acquire Liga MX Veterans Amaury Escoto, Arturo "Palermo" Ortiz on Loan from FC Juárez - El Paso Locomotive FC
- The Stadium at Tidewater Landing Partners with Grand Rising Curations for Event Programing - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Matt Real and Matt Mahoney Named to Team of the Week for Week 22
- Switchbacks FC Earn a Win and a Clean Sheet Against Phoenix Rising
- Zach Zandi Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 21
- Switchbacks FC Earned a Point at Home Against Las Vegas
- Switchbacks Fall on Road in Louisville