Matt Real and Matt Mahoney Named to Team of the Week for Week 22

August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Matt Real has been named to the Team of the Week and Matt Mahoney to Team of the Week Bench for week 22 of the 2024 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Real displayed incredible skills out of the pitch last Saturday, where he won 5 of 5 tackles, 9 of 9 duels, and held a passing accuracy of 75.7%. Defensively he also had two clearances, two interceptions, and eight recoveries, helping the team keep a clean sheet against Phoenix Rising.

Mahoney also has been a key defender in the game having two clearances, winning four duals, 47 accurate passes, and had 68 touches.

The Switchbacks head on the road on August 10th against North Carolina FC and August 17th against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Mark your calendars for August 24th as the Switchbacks take on New Mexico United for Cyan Night! For tickets to that match, and all others, head HERE.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 22

GK - Jahmali Waite, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Matt Real, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Justin Malou, North Carolina FC

D - Robby Dambrot, Loudoun United FC

M - Juan David Torres, Charleston Battery

M - Edwin Laszo, FC Tulsa

M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery

M - Valentin Noël, Las Vegas Lights FC

F - Kalil ElMedkhar, Loudoun United FC - Player of the Week

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery

F - Tristan Trager, Monterey Bay F.C.

Coach - Mario Sanchez, FC Tulsa

Bench: Eric Dick (PIT), Lamar Batista (NC), Matt Mahoney (COS), Danny Crisostomo (TBR), Clay Holstad (RI), Phillip Goodrum (TUL), Jansen Wilson (LOU)

