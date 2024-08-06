Orange County SC Announces Exciting Partnership with Hype Wellness Studio

Orange County SC is thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with Hype Wellness Studio, a leader in holistic health and wellness services. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in integrating advanced wellness practices into professional sports, enhancing player performance and overall well-being.

The partnership will provide our players, coaching, performance and medical staff with cutting-edge wellness solutions, focusing on comprehensive health strategies that address both physical and mental aspects of performance. Hype Wellness Studio's innovative approach will offer personalized wellness plans and state-of-the-art recovery methods designed to optimize each player's health and performance.

"Player development and well-being are at the forefront of our priorities at OCSC," President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Peter Nugent said. "Partnering with Hype Wellness Studio allows us to take a holistic approach to our players' health, providing them with the best resources to stay at peak performance levels and minimize injury risks."

OCSC players will benefit from Hype Wellness Studio's comprehensive services, including:

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy: Accelerates recovery by delivering concentrated oxygen to tissues, enhancing healing and reducing inflammation.

Infrared Sauna: Promotes detoxification, improves circulation, and aids muscle recovery through infrared heat.

Cold Plunge: Reduces muscle soreness and inflammation, speeding up recovery after intense physical activity.

Red Light Therapy: Supports cellular repair and regeneration, improving overall skin health and reducing pain.

Salt Therapy: Enhances respiratory function and skin health through exposure to therapeutic salt.

Compression Therapy: Boosts circulation, reduces muscle fatigue, and accelerates recovery times.

This partnership is expected to yield significant benefits, not only improving player performance, but also fostering a culture of wellness that extends beyond the pitch. Supporters of OCSC can look forward to seeing their favorite players perform at their best, backed by the holistic health expertise of Hype Wellness Studio.

"Integrating holistic wellness into sports is crucial for unlocking a player's full potential," Hype Wellness Studio Founder Daniel Guzman said. "We are excited to bring our expertise to OCSC, helping their players achieve peak performance and maintain their health throughout the season. Together, we aim to set a new standard for wellness in professional sports."

The collaboration kicks off with immediate effect, with players already beginning to experience the transformative benefits of Hype Wellness Studio's services. Fans and supporters are encouraged to learn more about the partnership and explore the array of wellness services available at Hype Wellness Studio.

For more information about Hype Wellness Studio and their innovative wellness solutions, visit www.hypewellnessstudio.com.

