The Stadium at Tidewater Landing Partners with Grand Rising Curations for Event Programing

PAWTUCKET, RI - The Stadium at Tidewater Landing announced today a long-term partnership with Grand Rising Curations that will transform Rhode Island FC's future home into a multi-purpose venue, allowing the state-of-the-art development to host concerts and festivals upon its completion at the start of the 2025 USL Championship season.

"The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will be the premier destination in Rhode Island for sports and entertainment," said General Manager of The Stadium at Tidewater Landing Paul Byrne. "Aligning with Grand Rising Curations gives us the best opportunity to deliver world class concerts and festivals to the Rhode Island community."

Grand Rising Curations works throughout the United States to produce shows and provide talent buying, marketing, ticketing and production services to its partnered venues. Dave Niedbalski, who founded the independent concert and festival promotion company in 2021, brings over 20 years of concert industry experience to the partnership, which will aim to attract world-class performers to Pawtucket for years to come. The experienced executive previously spent more than 14 years serving multiple roles at Live Nation Entertainment, spending time as the Vice President of Marketing, Vice President of Festivals and Marketing Director.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Grand Rising Curations is joining forces with The Stadium at Tidewater Landing to bring a new era of entertainment to Rhode Island," said Grand Rising Curations Founder Dave Niedbalski. "Whether we're partnering with national promoters or directly with artists, we're going to bring an array of outstanding performances to the riverfront. This world class venue will serve as a vibrant hub of cultural activity for the region and a game-changer for music fans."

On June 14, Fortuitous Partners and Rhode Island FC held a Topping Off Ceremony to celebrate the final piece of structural steel being raised and installed at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing. Upon completion, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will be a 10,500-seat, multi-use stadium and Rhode Island FC's home base. For more information on The Stadium at Tidewater Landing, visit rhodeislandfc.com.

