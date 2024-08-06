Sanchez Named Coach of the Week, Laszo and Goodrum Tabbed to USL Championship Team of the Week 22

August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa landed three selections to USL Championship Team of the Week 22, it was announced Tuesday. Head coach Mario Sanchez earned Coach of the Week honors, midfielder Edwin Laszo cracked the league's starting lineup and forward Phillip Goodrum earned a bench nod.

The honors come after a historic 3-1 victory over San Antonio FC which saw the club rally from an early deficit to take its first road win at San Antonio in 10 visits.

"These are team awards because we all get recognized by having good games," Sanchez said. "In general, that game was hands down our most complete game, and ironically, we gave up a goal. I thought we defended really well against a team that puts a lot of balls in the box and is very direct."

Sanchez notched Coach of the Week after piecing together weeks of strong defensive play. Entering the contest allowing one goal in its past five matches, FC Tulsa only had six points to show for the stint. However, the club responded on Saturday, tying a season-high three goals to push to 25 points (6-7-6) and enter Week 23 in striking distance of a playoff seed.

A key piece in the victory, Laszo nailed a long-range screamer, which was featured on SportsCenter, to put FC Tulsa ahead in the 49th minute of a play. An all-around effort, the Columbian midfielder also won 2-of-3 tackles and 10-of-18 duels while making seven recoveries and two interceptions in central midfield.

The performance marked Laszo's second goal of the season for FC Tulsa and his second appearance on USL Championship Team of the Week, debuting on the list in Week 5.

Laszo's star-studded goal came from Goodrum, who tapped a direct free kick to him for the assist. Goodrum earned his bench appearance after logging a goal, an assist, two tackles and nine duels won in the evening. The 27-year-old got FC Tulsa on the board with a diving header in the 42nd minute and stayed active in his 12th straight full 90.

Goodrum has made the USL Team of the Week four times this season, starting in Week 2 and earning bench selections in Week 9, 16 and 22.

The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

The complete lineup for the Week 22 USL Championship Team of the Week is below:

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 22

GK - Jahmali Waite, El Paso Locomotive FC: The Jamaican international posted a five-save shutout in a scoreless draw against Memphis 901 FC on Saturday night that registered a -2.4 Goals Prevented mark at AutoZone Park.

D - Matt Real, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: The center back was immaculate

defensively, winning 5 of 5 tackles, 9 of 9 duels and making two clearances, two interceptions and eight recoveries in the Switchbacks' 2-0 win against Phoenix Rising FC.

D - Justin Malou, North Carolina FC: The Senegalese center back scored his first goal in the Championship, which proved to be the game-winner in NCFC's 1-0 win at Orange County SC, and completed 43 of 47 passes while winning 4 of 7 duels defensively.

D - Robby Dambrot, Loudoun United FC: The 29-year-old recorded the assist on Kalil

ElMedkhar's game-winner against Miami FC and had two chances created overall while

completing 62 of 65 passes and recording two blocked shots and one interception defensively.

M - Juan David Torres, Charleston Battery: The Colombian notched one assist and had two chances created while recording five shots - one of which hit the woodwork - in the Battery's victory against Indy Eleven and defensively won 4 of 6 ground duels.

M - Edwin Laszo, FC Tulsa: The Colombian midfielder scored a spectacular goal which

proved the winner in his side's 3-1 victory against San Antonio FC and won 2 of 3 tackles and 10 of 18 duels while making seven recoveries and two interceptions in central midfield.

M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery: The 27-year-old produced a strong all-around

performance in the Battery's victory against Indy Eleven, recording one goal and completing 45 of 53 passes while making three interceptions and six recoveries defensively.

M - Valentin Noël, Las Vegas Lights FC: The French standout recorded a goal and assist as the Lights became the first team to defeat New Mexico United at Isotopes Park this season while also completing 15 of 18 passes and recording three clearances.

F - Kalil ElMedkhar, Loudoun United FC: Coming on as a second-half substitute, ElMedkhar scored a pair of goals to lead United to a 4-1 victory against Miami FC, had three shots overall and completed 9 of 12 passes while also winning 2 of 2 tackles and 2 of 3 duels.

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery: The current Golden Boot leader moved to 20 goals this season and also notched an assist in the Battery's 5-0 victory against Indy Eleven on Friday night while recording five shots, three shots on target and winning six ground duels.

F - Tristan Trager, Monterey Bay F.C.: The 24-year-old scored the stoppage-time equalizer to add to his earlier assist in Monterey Bay's 2-2 draw with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and had three shots on target and two chances created while also winning 2 of 2 tackles and 4 of 4 ground duels.

Coach - Mario Sanchez, FC Tulsa: Sanchez's squad rallied from an early deficit to take its first victory at San Antonio FC in club history in 10 visits with a 3-1 win that saw the visitors notch six shots on target to three for the hosts.

Bench: Eric Dick (PIT), Lamar Batista (NC), Matt Mahoney (COS), Danny Crisostomo (TBR), Clay Holstad (RI), Phillip Goodrum (TUL), Jansen Wilson (LOU)

FC Tulsa Team of the Week Selections:

Week 2: Phillip Goodrum, Blaine Ferri, Milo Yosef (bench)

Week 5: Alexis Souahy, Justin Portillo, Edwin Laszo

Week 6: Patrick Seagrist (bench)

Week 9: Phillip Goodrum (bench)

Week 14: Diogo Pacheco and Owen Damm

Week 16: Phillip Goodrum (bench)

Week 19: Johan Peñaranda

Week 22: Mario Sanchez (coach), Edwin Laszo and Philip Goodrum (bench)

Up next, FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field on Friday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m. CT to take on Orange County SC. The club will host Pearl Beach Brew Pub $1 Beer Section Night and the club's only home match in August. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

