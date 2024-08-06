Looking Forward to the Fall 2024/Spring 2025 Season

August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







The 2023/24 season can be described as difficult, challenging but also gratifying and rewarding. It proved to be a huge step forward for the El Paso Locomotive FC Academy, which was able to compete at the highest levels possible via U.S. Youth Soccer (USYS) pathways and witnessed history with the 2008 Academy team that reached the USYS National Finals.

Locomotive Academy teams compete in local and regional competitions to fulfill their developmental reach and find every way possible to push them to the next level. The players and parents have responded to the challenges and have shown real commitment throughout the year. As a result, players have improved, and teams developed in ways that can proudly be looked back on.

As this season ends, a new one emerges in the form of one the most premier youth leagues in the country: the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL)! Excitement is high all around and Locomotive Academy is ready to get to work. The entire Locomotive Youth Soccer Department looks forward to continuing the journey of establishing the Locomotive Academy as one of the top youth soccer academies in the country.

At Club level, Locomotive Youth Soccer is very proud of the community and the achievements the players accomplished throughout the year. Several young teams saw tremendous growth and success, bringing home multiple championships. Additionally, we have increased the number of teams across the region significantly, expanding into Las Cruces and providing a new girls division. We are proud of where Club Soccer stands and we cannot wait to see what the future holds!

There are several challenges ahead, but the Locomotive Youth Soccer Department is dedicated to facing them head on and serving our players and families with the best experience possible. We cannot wait for the next season to start and as always, Vamos Locos!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.