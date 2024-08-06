Trager Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 22

August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. earned a hard-fought point at home against Tampa Bay Rowdies over the weekend. After scoring first to take the lead, Monterey Bay found itself down a goal late in the match, but a stoppage-time score from Tristan Trager rescued a point for the hosts. For his overall performance in the match, Trager has earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors for Week 22.

Trager's top-11 performance featured two goals contributions, the first of which was the assist on Alex Dixon's opening score of the match in the first half and the second was a goal of his own to level the match in the second minute of stoppage-time. In total, Trager finished with three shots on target and two chances created while also winning both of his tackles and all four of his ground duels.

Below is USL Championship's full Team of the Week for Week 22 lined up in a 3-4-3 formation:

Goalkeeper - Jahmali Waite (ELP)

Defenders - Matt Real (COS), Justin Malou (NC), Robby Dambrot (LDN)

Midfielders - Juan David Torres (CHS), Edwin Laszo (TUL), Emilio Ycaza (CHS), Valentin Noel (LV)

Forwards - Tristan Trager (MB), Kalil ElMedkhar (LDN), Nick Markanich (CHS)

Coach - Mario Sanchez (TUL)

Bench - Eric Dick (PIT), Lamar Batista (NC), Matt Mahoney (COS), Danny Crisostomo (TBR), Clay Holstad (RI), Phillip Goodrum (TUL), Jansen Wilson (LOU)

