Match Preview: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United

September 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC is back on the national stage this Sunday as the club hosts New Mexico United. It's the second head-to-head matchup in 10 days for these two Western Conference leaders, and with the postseason just weeks away both sides still have plenty to play for.

At a Glance: #SACvNM

Date: Sunday, September 29

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

Venue: Heart Health Park

Theme: Marvel Superhero Day

Place your bid on a player-worn Superhero Keeper Kit - proceeds benefit the Super Fritz & Friends Fund to support pediatric cancer patients and their families

Watch: ESPN2

Republic FC - The Latest

The squad will come into Sunday's contest with a full week of preparation following a busy stretch of three games in eight days. In its last match, Republic FC went up early on Las Vegas Lights FC as Kieran Phillips found the back of the net for the 9th time this season, but Vegas would respond with two unanswered goals to take all three points.

Phillips is now tied with Trevor Amann for the team lead with nine goals in league play and has added a scoring contribution in each of the last four games (two goals, two assists).

Sacramento has won its last three home games and has not conceded a goal in front of its home crowd since August 3. The defense has continued to prove difficult for opponents to break down at Heart Health Park, allowing just four total shots on target in three contests.

Republic FC is currently in third place in the Western Conference table, but just one point back from Colorado Springs who will have a tough matchup this weekend against a Loudoun United side that is fighting for a playoff spot.

Know Your Opponent

New Mexico United is coming off a two-win week that saw the club become the first Western Conference team to clinch playoffs and earned Eric Quill Coach of the Week honors. Despite the short turnaround following the midweek contest with Republic FC, the Black & Yellow earned a 1-0 win over Loudoun United last Sunday when an early own goal proved to be the difference maker.

Greg Hurst continues to lead the squad in scoring with 11 goals on the season, ranking him third in the Western Conference. In last week's match with Sacramento, the Scotsman bagged a brace and led all players with three big chances.

New Mexico has begun to find separation from the rest of the pack at the top of the table and depending on this weekend's results around the league, could secure its first-ever home playoff game, and possibly even the #1 seed in the West.

Head-to-Head

These two clubs last met on the pitch just 10 days ago, with New Mexico taking a 3-1 win at Isotopes Park. It was a strong first half for Republic FC that saw the club hold the edge in chances created and possession, but the hosts came out of the break strong and found the back of the net three times in 13 minutes before Sebastian Herrera denied them the clean sheet with a stoppage time goal.

Since 2019, however, Sacramento has been strong at home against New Mexico United with an all-time record of three wins, two draws, and just one loss at Heart Health Park. The two most recent home victories came in the postseason, with Republic FC eliminating the Black & Yellow in both 2022 and 2023.

