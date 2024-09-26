2025 Season Tickets on Sale Now

2024 has been a historic year for Detroit City FC. From the Women's team playing in the W-League National Semifinal to the Men's historic win over Liga MX's Pumas and current playoff push, memories have been made this year that will last a lifetime, and our season ticketholders have been there every step of the way. We want to build on these successes as we look ahead to 2025...

Becoming a DCFC season ticketholder is the most affordable and exclusive way to secure your spot at the most electric atmosphere in US sports, and starting today, you can do just that!

We have put together an informative presentation to walk you through 2025 Season Ticket information, pricing, and some changes being made to Keyworth Stadium next year. Please take a moment to go through this presentation, as the information inside is applicable to everyone moving forward.

For best experience, we recommend viewing this presentation on a Desktop or Laptop. If you are on mobile, please copy this URL and open the page in your web browser: http://ddeck.io/66f596dd06b7eacbe82f89b6

If you are ready to join the season ticketholder family, click here and get your 2025 Season Tickets today! Purchase your 2025 season tickets before Saturday, October 12th to get FREE City Admission Tickets to our final two home matches of 2024!

