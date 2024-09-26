2025 Season Tickets on Sale Now
September 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
2024 has been a historic year for Detroit City FC. From the Women's team playing in the W-League National Semifinal to the Men's historic win over Liga MX's Pumas and current playoff push, memories have been made this year that will last a lifetime, and our season ticketholders have been there every step of the way. We want to build on these successes as we look ahead to 2025...
Becoming a DCFC season ticketholder is the most affordable and exclusive way to secure your spot at the most electric atmosphere in US sports, and starting today, you can do just that!
We have put together an informative presentation to walk you through 2025 Season Ticket information, pricing, and some changes being made to Keyworth Stadium next year. Please take a moment to go through this presentation, as the information inside is applicable to everyone moving forward.
For best experience, we recommend viewing this presentation on a Desktop or Laptop. If you are on mobile, please copy this URL and open the page in your web browser: http://ddeck.io/66f596dd06b7eacbe82f89b6
If you are ready to join the season ticketholder family, click here and get your 2025 Season Tickets today! Purchase your 2025 season tickets before Saturday, October 12th to get FREE City Admission Tickets to our final two home matches of 2024!
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 26, 2024
- October 5: Cheer on Republic FC at MoJo's Local Tap & Kitchen - Sacramento Republic FC
- 2025 Season Tickets on Sale Now - Detroit City FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Phoenix Rising Looks for Points at Home - Phoenix Rising FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United - Sacramento Republic FC
- Debut Goal Earns Matheus Goal of the Week Honors - Birmingham Legion FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Hartford - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- LouCity & Racing Foundation's Third Soccer Ball Strives for 'Long-Lasting Impact' - Louisville City FC
- Orange County SC Wins 2-0 over Rival Phoenix Rising FC - Orange County SC
- Phoenix Rising Held Scoreless - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- 2025 Season Tickets on Sale Now
- Detroit City FC Picks up Massive Three Points over Louisville City FC
- Huge Three Points Is up for Grabs at Keyworth Stadium
- Detroit City FC Hosts Eastern Conference Leading Louisville City in Final National Broadcast of the Season
- Detroit City FC Picks up Statement Win over New Mexico United