LouCity & Racing Foundation's Third Soccer Ball Strives for 'Long-Lasting Impact'

September 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







The LouCity & Racing Foundation - charitable arm of Soccer Holdings, LLC - welcomed nearly 1,000 attendees Wednesday night to its third annual "Soccer Ball" aimed at leveraging the beautiful game toward good in our community.

The crowd gathered fundraised for the foundation while toasting Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC's ongoing seasons at the Galt House Hotel.

"I feel like we're bringing much more awareness to what we actually do," said George Davis IV, a former LouCity player who now serves as the foundation's executive director. "Over the last three years we've been able to build and build. That's allowed us to start to leave our mark. You're starting to see the way we want to be sustainable and have a long-lasting impact.

"We had a really diverse room tonight in terms of having community sponsors, partners, our players and owners. The response has been unbelievable. Hopefully we can use this to jumpstart new endeavors and initiatives."

The LouCity & Racing Foundation formed in 2021 with a mission to improve health, wellness, education and inclusiveness through the power of soccer. Since then, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit has created a number of partnerships with community organizations mainly geared toward youth and the benefits of structured sports.

U.S. Women's National Team legend Shannon Boxx delivered the Soccer Ball's keynote address. A three-time gold medalist and 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup winner, Boxx now works similar to the LouCity & Racing Foundation to champion the next generation of athletes.

Boxx co-founded Bridge City Soccer Academy, an all-girls soccer club in Portland, Oregon, and Ethos Mentality, a program designed to support athletes transitioning out of their sports careers.

"I have seen firsthand how access to sports can change lives," Boxx said in her speech. "It doesn't matter where you come from. When given the chance, any child can find a sense of belonging, purpose and possibility through sports just like I did. My hope is that we continue to create opportunities for young kids - building communities that uplift and believe in them.

"Through sports, they will not only learn how to compete and win, but they also will develop resilience and perseverance in all areas of their lives that will exist long after they stop playing."

Soccer Holdings announced the organization's annual awards at the Soccer Ball as well, including...

- Racing's Impact Player of the Year: Lauren Milliet

- LouCity's Impact Player of the Year: Amadou Dia

- Racing Academy's P.I.T.C.H. Player of the Year Award: Cheney Carey

- LouCity Academy's P.I.T.C.H. Player of the Year Award: Jaxson Benefield

- Wayne Estopinal Community Partner Award: Kentucky Association of Health Plans

For more information on the LouCity & Racing Foundation, or to make a donation, visit LouCityRacingFoundation.org.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.